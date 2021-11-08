Kia Connecting Rod Bearing Failure Prompts Optima Hybrid, Optima PHEV Recall

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Thebecame aware of the failing connecting rod bearings on June 11th, 2018 when the Center for Auto Safety petitioned the federal watchdog to initiate a safety defect investigation into non-collision related fires. The reason these vehicles may catch fire boils down to the possibility of puncturing the block, allowing engine oil to leak onto a hot exhaust. Even though it’s a serious problem, a cause resulting from a manufacturing or design defect hasn’t been identified yet.According to documents filed with the, affected Optima hybrids were produced between June 27th, 2016, and November 21st, 2017 while Optima plug-in hybrids were assembled between August 26th, 2016, and April 27th, 2018. Owners can always ring up the dealership to find out if their vehicles are called back, but the easiest way of telling that is by running the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA’s online search engine.Known owners of the subject vehicles will be notified on November 29th while dealers will be informed of the recall on November 22nd. Service technicians will replace the engine if connecting rod bearing damage is found, and they’ll also install KSDS software for extra peace of mind. The Knock Sensor Detection System is exactly what you think it is: software that prevents engine damage from excessive connecting rod bearing wear.Kia Motors America will extend the warranty coverage of the Optima hybrid and plug-in hybrid to 15 years or 150,000 miles (241,402 kilometers), whichever comes first, for long-block assembly repairs caused by connecting rod bearing damage. Also worthy of note, Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred for this potentially fiery issue.