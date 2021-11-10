Kia Details All-New Sportage’s Modern Interior, Which Supposedly Feels Premium

We’ll admit, Korean car brands have been on a bit of a roll in recent years with regards to interior quality. Gone are the days of cheap plastics, where instead you now get some of the latest technology available in the industry, together with better designs and of course, better materials.
The all-new Kia Sportage is no exception to this so-called rule, as it features a state-of-the-art, driver-centric interior that’s been designed with European customers in mind – since they tend to be a little pickier when it comes to quality.
Step inside the all-new Sportage and you’ll immediately notice the sculpted integrated curved display, featuring two high-definition 12.3-inch screens. Meanwhile, a driver’s digital gauge cluster provides users with very precise and clear graphics thanks to the latest LCD display technology. Of course, you also get over-the-air software and map updates, to go with your Kia Connect smartphone app.
Kia will also point out that all the controls are intuitive and easy to reach, and this includes the electronic parking brake, which is now located by the steering wheel, in turn freeing up additional space on the center console.
In terms of practicality, the all-new Sportage provides its second-row occupants with 39.2 inches (996 mm) of legroom thanks to the slim design of the front seats. Luggage capacity is 20.8 cu.ft (591 liters), or 62.8 cu.ft (1,780 liters) if you fold down the rear seats.
As for quality, the Korean SUV comes with high-grade materials that supposedly feel good to the touch, like the finely detailed aluminum-inspired air vents and a signature design element (like a strip) that runs across the entire width of the dashboard and onto the door panels. Meanwhile, the GT-line flagship spec gets premium dark suede and leather for the seats, a black headliner, flat-bottom steering wheel and loads more.
