Euro-Spec 2022 Kia Sportage Previewed, Debut Announced for September 1

Subsequent to its introduction on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Now, the model is about to officially arrive in Europe for the first time, with the unveiling scheduled for September 1, part of an online event that will be streamed on the company’s official channels starting at 10:00 a.m. BST (11:00 a.m. CET / 5:00 a.m. EST).Said to have been designed specifically for the European market, the Euro-spec 2022 Kia Sportage has been previewed in a few sketches released by the automaker.It’s hard to decipher the design from these, but in all likelihood, it could feature reinterpreted front and rear bumpers, and perhaps a few other tweaks, in addition to what might be a different suspension set-up and market-specific powertrains.On a very related note, Kia has already announced that it will introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Sportage at the 2021 Munich Motor Show in just a few weeks.It will combine a 1.6-liter turbo-four with an electric motor powered by a 13.8lithium-ion battery pack, and will feature a so-called ‘E-Handling system’ said to improve the compact’s straight-line performance and cornering.Depending on the market, the international variant of the new-gen Sportage will be offered in normal and long wheelbase forms, packing additional engines, such as the 1771.6-liter gasoline and 183 HP 2.0-liter turbodiesel. These work in concert with a six-speed manual and seven-speedfor the former, and an eight-speed automatic transmission for the oil burner.Additionalunits will be introduced, though it’s unknown which ones exactly will make their way to Europe.Subsequent to its introduction on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, the all-new Kia Sportage will arrive in North America. The U.S.-spec will launch next year, as a 2023 model.

