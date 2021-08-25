Alpha Motor Details Wolf EV Pickup Truck: 275 Miles of Range and 6.2-Second 0-60 Time

We knew that Alpha Motor would showcase its fully electric Wolf pickup truck officially at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and today they’ve done just that, while also offering several new and important details about the two-passenger workhorse.
The model presented in LA features a non-metallic deep blue finish dubbed ‘Finesse’ and is powered by a 75 kWh Lithium-Ion battery with an estimated towing capacity of 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg). It measures approximately 190 inches (4,828 mm) in length, 76 inches (1,930 mm) in width, and 67 inches (1,700 mm) in height.
Meanwhile, the bed itself measures 71 inches (1,810 mm) in length, 62 inches (1,580 mm) in width, and 17 inches (428 mm) in depth for a maximum of 43.3 cu.ft of storage space.
Buyers can choose either a four-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive configuration, and foot to the floor, they’ll be hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.2 seconds. It’s not “Tesla fast” but for a pickup, it’s quick. Furthermore, the range is expected to be anywhere between 250 to 275 miles (402-442 km), which is decent.
Other highlights include the driver-centric digital speedometer, a digital center display, ergonomically bolstered seats, multi-layered center console storage, several charging ports for your devices and plenty more.
“The Wolf electric truck debut marks a significant milestone on our roadmap to commercialization. We are driven to move humanity towards a carbon neutral future through efficient mobility solutions. Our passion leads us to build a community with a common vision,” said Alpha Motor Corporation.
The Wolf electric truck is scheduled to go into production in Q4 of 2023, with a starting MSRP set between $36,000 to $46,000 – although, these numbers do not include federal EV tax credits and additional state EV tax incentives.
Now, if you’d like to see the Wolf in person before you make a reservation, head on over to the Petersen Museum’s “Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles” exhibit, located in the Propulsion Gallery on the second floor.
