Alpha Motors Shows Cloudbreak Tent For Wolf+, a Truck Yet To Prove It’s Real

Alpha Motor Corporation does not cease to present new plans for its vehicles. The latest one is a camping tent designed in partnership with Heimplanet that would be perfect for the Wolf+ electric pickup truck. The problem is that all we have seen so far of all Alpha Motors vehicles are CGI and nothing more.
InsideEVs published an investigation about the company that shows it has an address in California thanks to a coworking company. Founded in Delaware, Alpha Motors revealed on its LinkedIn page it had no more than 50 employees. Since the article was published, the company erased its LinkedIn profile.
Although Alpha Motors vehicles have an attractive design, car companies need a lot more substance to prove they can reach mass production. Even startups that already have a factory, such as Lordstown Motors, can struggle to have the necessary funding to turn their plans into reality.
That makes the camping tent for the Wolf+ a more definite possibility than the electric pickup truck itself at this point. Heimplanet was founded in 2003, and you can find its products on Amazon and other websites. In addition, there are multiple review videos of their gear online.
As for Alpha Motor Corporation vehicles, all we have are the CGI and the videos based on them. Below you can see the one for the Cloudbreak tent that you could buy with the Wolf+ pickup truck. The EV startup is taking reservations for its products. We’d advise you to wait until the company presents strong evidence that it can deliver any vehicle.
