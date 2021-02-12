Tiny Alpha ACE Coupe EV Grows Into Sturdy-Looking JAX Crossover for $38k

It was the final month of a dreadful 2020 when California-based Alpha Motor Corporation presented the small ACE Coupe as its own shot at Tesla-like sustainable mobility glory. We’re still taking this EV startup with a grain of salt, but at least these guys are perseverant, we’ll give them that.
After the December 2020 introduction of the ACE Coupe, a very interesting retro-futuristic take on the “quintessential urban electric vehicle set to transform zero emission mobility,” the company quickly relapsed in January with the Performance Edition.
We liked the quirky blend of retro and futuristic lines all wrapped in a tight and compact package from the very beginning, but it was only with the arrival of the enhanced version that our lights started blinking. That's because the Performance Edition is a nice little dual-motor AWD EV capable of shooting to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds and still run for around 220 miles (354 km) before running out of juice.
Now the company teases us with something potentially even better – the JAX crossover derivative. It clearly shares the EV architecture with the ACE along with certain styling cues, but it’s also something else, as it combines “versatile all road performance, durability, and clean power.”
The Alpha JAX (which actually stands for “Junior All-terrain Crossover”) has both front- and four-wheel-drive versions, it seats four, tows up to 839 kg (1850 lbs), and will sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.5 seconds. It also comes with an increased footprint: 4,560 mm (180 in) in length, 1,930 mm (76 in) in width, and 1,634 mm (64 in) in height.
Thus, there’s room for a sizeable battery of 75 kWh, so range anxiety shouldn’t kick in too soon and spoil the dune-blasting fun, as the pack should hold enough juice for around 250 miles (402 km). Pricing is also a bit steeper compared to the standard ACE Coupe ($32-$39k), with Alpha asking between $38 and $48k for its JAX CUV.
We liked the quirky blend of retro and futuristic lines all wrapped in a tight and compact package from the very beginning, but it was only with the arrival of the enhanced version that our lights started blinking. That's because the Performance Edition is a nice little dual-motor AWD EV capable of shooting to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds and still run for around 220 miles (354 km) before running out of juice.
Now the company teases us with something potentially even better – the JAX crossover derivative. It clearly shares the EV architecture with the ACE along with certain styling cues, but it’s also something else, as it combines “versatile all road performance, durability, and clean power.”
The Alpha JAX (which actually stands for “Junior All-terrain Crossover”) has both front- and four-wheel-drive versions, it seats four, tows up to 839 kg (1850 lbs), and will sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.5 seconds. It also comes with an increased footprint: 4,560 mm (180 in) in length, 1,930 mm (76 in) in width, and 1,634 mm (64 in) in height.
Thus, there’s room for a sizeable battery of 75 kWh, so range anxiety shouldn’t kick in too soon and spoil the dune-blasting fun, as the pack should hold enough juice for around 250 miles (402 km). Pricing is also a bit steeper compared to the standard ACE Coupe ($32-$39k), with Alpha asking between $38 and $48k for its JAX CUV.