New Californian Alpha Wolf+ EV Truck Makes More Room, But Keeps It Slim

As promised at their last year’s launch, California-based EV startup Alpha Motor is going strong this year with all-new models built using their proprietary modular technology. After unveiling the Wolf electric truck earlier this year, the extended-cab version of it, Wolf+, is now joining the family.
The Alpha Wolf was introduced as a compact fully electric pickup truck, with two seats and a 59 in (1,490 mm) bed. What the new Wolf+ brings to the table is more room and a higher towing capacity.
Although it’s engineered on a 59 in (1,490 mm) bed, the same width as the original Wolf, this extended-cab version has four seats and dual rear-hinged half-doors. This makes it a more versatile truck, with easy access for four passengers, while still being smaller than standard medium-sized trucks.
The new Alpha truck also provides a significantly higher towing capacity of 6,724 lbs. (3,050 kg), almost double compared to that of the first Wolf - (3,000 lbs/1,360 kg). And it’s also built to provide more cargo space, and that is 40 cu ft. (1,132.6 liters).
In terms of power, Alpha points to a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of less than six seconds. Considering that the first Wolf truck has a 6.2 seconds sprint time, it’s safe to say that the Wolf+ is the Alpha leader when it comes to acceleration. Plus, both models have the same 250 to 275+ miles (402 to 443+ km) range, according to the brand.
It looks like the new machine would be a good choice for those seeking an electric pickup truck that combines the benefits of compact design with those of a standard truck, in terms as space and volume. It also comes with standard off-road features, such as a roof basket and fog lights.
The Alpha Wolf+ is now available for reservations, with pricing between $40k and $48k, which is not very far from the Wolf truck, which sells between $36k and $46k.
