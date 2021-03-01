5 1979 Lifted Ford F-150 Is a Big Blue Oval Classic, Looks Eager to Work And Play

Lincoln Blackwood "Low Rider" Is Not Your Average Luxury Truck in Quick Render

If you're aiming for the top of the pickup truck segment these days, there are quite a few ways to go above the six-figure milestone. However, things weren't quite the same back in the early 2000s when Lincoln decided to see if the market was prepared for an all-out luxury truck by introducing the Blackwood , which is the topic of digital transformation showcased in this rendering. 11 photos SUV , which landed in the late 90s, having proven there were quite a few buyers for a full-size high-rider, Lincoln thought it had a solid business case for turning a Ford F-150 SuperCrew into the lavish offering we're discussing here.



However, while models such as the F-150's King Ranch trim remained pretty close to the skillset one naturally expected from a truck, the Blackwood did not.



In its quest to provide luxury, the Lincoln Blackwood came with a hydraulic-powered bed cover concealing a carpeted area sporting polished aluminum side panels. Hauling anything else than fine luggage was pretty much out of the question.



Ford's 5.4-liter V8 provided a respectable 300 horsepower, but the muscle was sent exclusively to the rear wheels, so getting off the beaten path wasn't an option.



To further justify the starting price, which sat at over $50,000 (adjust that for inflation, and you'll end up with a $75,000+ MSRP), production was supposed to be capped at 10,000 vehicles per year. Alas, sales of the Blackwood were so far below estimates that the model was retired following its initial 2002 model year.



These days, the Blackwood is seen as a bit of an eccentric machine, with the aluminum pinstripes covering the synthetic burled black wood on the sides of its bed adding to that image.



Speaking of which, this rendering takes the



Thanks to the Dayton wire wheels, which come in diminutive size and are wrapped in whitewall tires, the appearance transformation is striking.



And since digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is responsible for the work, knows a thing or two about creating photorealistic renderings, these images make for a proposal that stands out.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign)