The Andromeda Is an Airplane-RV Conversion With Its Own Jacuzzi, Full Amenities
Nothing beats the kind of satisfaction that comes with doing something on your own. If you’ve been thinking of giving vanlife a go, here is a project that can deliver that. And so much more.

17 Apr 2021, 8:19 UTC ·
The health crisis of 2020 and still-standing travel restrictions, together with work-from-home scenarios, have led to a spike in interest in all types of solutions for life on the road. RVs, motorhomes and tiny homes are the most spacious and comfortable, but trailers and pop-up tents are more affordable. So what if something that was both comfy and cheap came along?

That something is Andromeda. Andromeda is legally a Class A motorhome, but its origin is what makes it stand out from the crowd: it’s a 1957 Convair CV-240 airplane. The year is most likely a typo, since production on the CV-240 family of planes ended in 1954, but that’s hardly the point. Andromeda is a plane converted into a motorhome, and not only is it drivable, but it’s also incredibly spacious and packed with amenities. It is for sale, too.

As of the time of press, Andromeda is listed on Craigslist by Steve, in the San Francisco Area. Based on photos posted online and Steve’s description, it needs some work before getting back on the road and, at the same time, offering a family of four the adventure of a lifetime. But all the groundwork is already there, so whoever will pick the project up won’t start from scratch.

According to the description, the airplane was converted to motorhome in the early ‘80s, after it was found abandoned behind some bushes at an auto house. Tony Tosta and Jason Von Straussenburg bought the discarded 54-foot (16.4-meter) plane and, with help from friends, they restored it and turned it into a motorhome. The undercarriage was removed and replaced with that of a Pace Arrow motorhome.

This explains why the RV conversion is now registered in California as a 1979 Pace Arrow motorhome. Power comes from an international diesel engine mated to an automatic transmission. The RV is drivable from either of the two seats in the cockpit, and the odometer currently reads 9,800 miles (15,771 km). While it hasn’t seen that much traveling, apparently this thing “cruises comfortably” at 65 mph (104.6 kph), which is incredible given its size.

The interior is currently in unkempt condition but, even so, it’s clearly packed with full amenities. There’s room for bunk beds and the possibility to open up the roof to sleep under the stars, a separate bedroom, and even a jacuzzi in the middle of the living room. Indeed, this could be your very own RV with a secret jacuzzi! A kitchen with dinette and a bathroom are also included.

The seller notes that Andromeda has capabilities of being self-sufficient: there’s a “50 amp landline plus generator and solar power.” Or, you can just park this in your backyard and turn it into Air Bnb. Other features include an electronically activated ramp in the tail section, electric fans, stereo, and plenty of storage space in the cargo area. “The plane/RV needs some TLC and paint job to make it perfect,” Steve says.

This isn’t the first time Andromeda is listed for sale, but it is the first time the asking price is so low. Steve wants $27,995 for it and is even offering to help with delivery, which is a steal if you’re willing to put in the extra work. It’s even more impressive if you think that it was first offered at $177,000 and then at $40,000. Clearly, both amounts were deemed too much even for such a conversation starter as this plane-RV conversion.

Here is a video of the interior.

