The Andromeda Is an Airplane-RV Conversion With Its Own Jacuzzi, Full Amenities

The health crisis of 2020 and still-standing travel restrictions, together with work-from-home scenarios, have led to a spike in interest in all types of solutions for life on the road. RVs, motorhomes and tiny homes are the most spacious and comfortable, but trailers and pop-up tents are more affordable. So what if something that was both comfy and cheap came along?
As of the time of press, Andromeda is listed on Craigslist by Steve, in the San Francisco Area. Based on photos posted online and Steve’s description, it needs some work before getting back on the road and, at the same time, offering a family of four the adventure of a lifetime. But all the groundwork is already there, so whoever will pick the project up won’t start from scratch.
According to the description, the airplane was converted to motorhome in the early ‘80s, after it was found abandoned behind some bushes at an auto house. Tony Tosta and Jason Von Straussenburg bought the discarded 54-foot (16.4-meter) plane and, with help from friends, they restored it and turned it into a motorhome. The undercarriage was removed and replaced with that of a Pace Arrow motorhome.
much traveling, apparently this thing “cruises comfortably” at 65 mph (104.6 kph), which is incredible given its size.
The interior is currently in unkempt condition but, even so, it’s clearly packed with full amenities. There’s room for bunk beds and the possibility to open up the roof to sleep under the stars, a separate bedroom, and even a jacuzzi in the middle of the living room. Indeed, this could be your very own RV with a secret jacuzzi! A kitchen with dinette and a bathroom are also included.
The seller notes that Andromeda has capabilities of being self-sufficient: there’s a “50 amp landline plus generator and solar power.” Or, you can just park this in your backyard and turn it into Air Bnb. Other features include an electronically activated ramp in the tail section, electric fans, stereo, and plenty of storage space in the cargo area. “The plane/RV needs some TLC and paint job to make it perfect,” Steve says.
a conversation starter as this plane-RV conversion.
Here is a video of the interior.
As of the time of press, Andromeda is listed on Craigslist by Steve, in the San Francisco Area. Based on photos posted online and Steve’s description, it needs some work before getting back on the road and, at the same time, offering a family of four the adventure of a lifetime. But all the groundwork is already there, so whoever will pick the project up won’t start from scratch.
According to the description, the airplane was converted to motorhome in the early ‘80s, after it was found abandoned behind some bushes at an auto house. Tony Tosta and Jason Von Straussenburg bought the discarded 54-foot (16.4-meter) plane and, with help from friends, they restored it and turned it into a motorhome. The undercarriage was removed and replaced with that of a Pace Arrow motorhome.
much traveling, apparently this thing “cruises comfortably” at 65 mph (104.6 kph), which is incredible given its size.
The interior is currently in unkempt condition but, even so, it’s clearly packed with full amenities. There’s room for bunk beds and the possibility to open up the roof to sleep under the stars, a separate bedroom, and even a jacuzzi in the middle of the living room. Indeed, this could be your very own RV with a secret jacuzzi! A kitchen with dinette and a bathroom are also included.
The seller notes that Andromeda has capabilities of being self-sufficient: there’s a “50 amp landline plus generator and solar power.” Or, you can just park this in your backyard and turn it into Air Bnb. Other features include an electronically activated ramp in the tail section, electric fans, stereo, and plenty of storage space in the cargo area. “The plane/RV needs some TLC and paint job to make it perfect,” Steve says.
a conversation starter as this plane-RV conversion.
Here is a video of the interior.