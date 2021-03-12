California Startup Alpha Aims to Lead the EV Pickup Pack With the Small WOLF

The first time we took notice of California-based electromobility startup Alpha Motor Inc. was last December, when the company unveiled the small ACE Coupe as a no-frills urban electric vehicle designed to “transform zero emission mobility.” We’ve watched with increasing interest after that as the company didn’t disappear into the mist, and followed up with a performance version and a crossover derivative. Now it's time for a light pickup truck.
Using the company’s proprietary skateboard electric vehicle architecture, they’re all based on the same platform—hence the ACE nameplate that adorns the tailgate of the Alpha WOLF (neat name, right?) fully electric pickup truck.
Hopefully, the startup doesn't stretch outside of its limits with all these variations as the ACE models are really starting to grow on us. That said, it’s probably a good move for Alpha to quickly expand into highly popular segments with the JAX and WOLF.
The latter comes hot on the heels of the crossover as the company's alternative for the upcoming EV pickup truck segment. For now, it's without a rival because the WOLF keeps the same strategy of providing a very compact (yet utterly rugged on the outside and with a premium interior) alternative to already present or upcoming models.
It probably won't compete directly with anything that’s going to be thrown on the North American market since its dimensions are smaller than even midsize representatives of the classic truck segment, such as Toyota’s Tacoma, let alone the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 BEV.
Granted, at 4,765 mm (188 in)/1,930 mm (76 in)/1,685 mm (66 in), the WOLF is still larger than both the JAX and ACE Coupe. With just two seats and a sizeable bed (1,652 mm (65 in) long/1,490 mm (59 in) wide/397 mm (16 in) deep), the Alpha WOLF certainly has all the makings of a pack leader, both in terms of performance and loading/towing capacity.
For example, it comes with 34.5 cu ft (977 liters) of available cargo space, a towing capacity of 1,360 kg (3,000 lbs), 16- to 18-inch wheels with beefy tires, and either a single or dual motor powertrain. Its best (projected) estimates give it a 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of 6.2 seconds and a decent range of 250 to 275+ miles (402 to 443+ km).
There’s just one other thing to consider, which is pricing. Interestingly, the WOLF isn’t Alpha’s most expensive model on offer, going between $36 and $46k. That is still a bit lower than what the company asks for a JAX ($38k to $48k).
