Ford F-450 Super Duty Is the Surprise Truck Coming to Forza Horizon 5

As if Forza Horizon 5 wasn’t already one of the most anticipated game launches of the year, the latest Playground Games video stream provides us with an early look at some of the cars to be part of the fun alongside the two hero models to star on the cover of the game.
So in addition to the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and the Mercedes-AMG One, both of which will be featured on the cover of the Forza Horizon 5, the latest YouTube podcast of the studio also allows us to check out several other models, including the 2020 Corvette Stingray and the Porsche 911 Desert Flyer.
But there’s also a little something that Americans are going to love. It’s the new Ford F-450 Super Duty, a truck that perfectly matches the Mexico setting, though it’ll be interesting to see how Playground Games will get the customization part right in this case.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on everything Forza Horizon, you probably know that most people have been asking for what’s being described as “normal cars,” as more and more gamers would rather race in a model they can afford than in a hypercar capable of insane performance but which they can only admire online.
And Playground Games certainly knows this very well, and while this dually isn’t necessarily part of an “everyday” model category, it still has plenty of fans, especially in the United States, who would gladly jump behind the wheel of a tough truck on the more challenging roads of Mexico.
The only question left right now is what other trucks the folks over at Playground Games are planning to add to Forza Horizon 5. A mix would old and new models would certainly be great, and given the November 9 debut of the game is still pretty far, expect more hints in this regard to drop rather sooner than later.
