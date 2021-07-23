Alpha Motor Unveils Flagship SuperWolf Truck, Let the Expensive Adventures Begin

As always, one can’t exclude the possibility of this being just vaporware, but California-based electric vehicle startup Alpha Motor Inc. has once again premiered a new model. Well, it’s not that hard to come up with many derivations, since the gist of this company is they somehow internally created their own proprietary modular EV architecture.
So, they’ve been churning out one model after another since late 2020, all of them based around the same platform. But they’re not the same. The little ACE Coupe is just that, a cool-looking retro-modernist two-door which even has a performance version. Then it was time for a crossover, the JAX CUV, followed by something that might just be their most popular offering – the Wolf EV pickup truck.
It must be quite the allure to having a battery-powered truck since Alpha has derived this model into no less than three options. The regular Wolf came first, followed by the Wolf+, and now the SuperWolf. Each of them is a tad beefier, with the first being a regular FWD/AWD 2-door cab, the second being an extended cab with either RWD or a dual motor 4WD option, and the third being the flagship.
That means four regular doors, exclusive use of the dual-motor 4WD powertrain, as well as the biggest towing capacity, range, as well as price. The Wolf starts at $36k, the Wolf+ ramps up to $40k, and now the SuperWolf is at least $48k. So, that makes us wonder, is it worth the risk of putting a down payment on an unproven company?
Or are the EV pickup truck buyers better off with something like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning? After all, that one kicks off at $39,974 before any federal or state tax credits. And in its Extended Range version, it will get you the same mileage (up to 300 miles EPA / 482 km) as the SuperWolf. Which, by the way, is internally estimated by Alfa at anywhere between 275 and 300+ miles (443 to 482+ km), so you could fare worse.
Why did we choose Lightning as a comparison option? Well, even the exterior dimensions are remarkably close. Though, in the end, the SuperWolf does look a tad more adventurous, as well as summer road-trip-ready. Instead, its legacy competitor is classier in terms of styling.
