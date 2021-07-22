2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Went to Chicago and Unexpectedly Flew Under the Radar

Ford brought out the big guns during last week’s Chicago Auto Show, with models such as the new Bronco, the Mustang Mach-E and the Maverick taking center stage. Inadvertently, this sort of took the spotlight off the F-150 Lightning, which some would argue is an even more important vehicle than the Mach-E.
The reason for that is simple. The Mustang Mach-E is aimed at passenger car buyers, the types of folks that would otherwise look to buy a Tesla Model Y or perhaps a Model 3. These people have already begun accepting electric mobility as the new norm. However, the F-150 Lightning must win over a group of people who quite possibly never even considered driving a fully electric pickup truck.
There’s one image in the gallery where you can see inside the “frunk” of the F-150 Lightning and it’s just the weirdest thing ever. An F-Series truck without an internal combustion engine underneath its hood just screams oddity. In the end though, it’s a good thing, because there will soon come a time when ICE-powered vehicles will no longer be available to purchase as new, so carmakers best start getting ready.
Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 Lightning back in May of this year, priced from just $39,974 before any federal or state tax credits. Choose instead a range-topping variant and you’ll be spending roughly $90,000 in no time.
If what you’re after is maximum performance, then you’ll want the Extended Range version with its 563 hp and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a dual motor setup. Standard range battery models have the same 775 lb-ft of torque, but with a combined 426 hp. As for the actual range, the best you can hope for is an EPA-estimated 300 miles (482 km), not unlike a dual-motor Tesla Cybertruck - although the latter does offer an estimated 500 miles (804 km) of range in its tri-motor configuration.
There’s one image in the gallery where you can see inside the “frunk” of the F-150 Lightning and it’s just the weirdest thing ever. An F-Series truck without an internal combustion engine underneath its hood just screams oddity. In the end though, it’s a good thing, because there will soon come a time when ICE-powered vehicles will no longer be available to purchase as new, so carmakers best start getting ready.
Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 Lightning back in May of this year, priced from just $39,974 before any federal or state tax credits. Choose instead a range-topping variant and you’ll be spending roughly $90,000 in no time.
If what you’re after is maximum performance, then you’ll want the Extended Range version with its 563 hp and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a dual motor setup. Standard range battery models have the same 775 lb-ft of torque, but with a combined 426 hp. As for the actual range, the best you can hope for is an EPA-estimated 300 miles (482 km), not unlike a dual-motor Tesla Cybertruck - although the latter does offer an estimated 500 miles (804 km) of range in its tri-motor configuration.