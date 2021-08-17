Alpha Motors Promises to Present The Wolf Electric Pickup Truck on August 24

According to Elon Musk, prototypes are easy; production is hard. Mockups are even easier than prototypes. Alpha Motor Corporation said it would present the Alpha Wolf on August 24 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the company did not mention which form the electric pickup truck will take: a working prototype or a mockup.
If it is a working prototype, it may make its fans relieved that the “proprietary modular technology” the company claims to have was put for use. It may also happen that it works thanks to another solution and that the “proprietary modular technology” is yet to be developed and produced.
On the other hand, a mockup would not do much for Alpha Motor Corporation’s credibility. The press release still has no executive in charge of the company speaking on its behalf. People still do not know how or where it plans to produce this electric pickup truck by the end of 2023 or what the “proprietary modular technology” is about.
What the company was quick to disclose is that customers interested in making a reservation can go to its website. The page to which the link directs allows future clients to pre-order not only the Wolf but five other Alpha Motor Corporation vehicles, of which we only have pleasant CGI and technical specs without more substance.
Alpha Motor Corporation also said it joined the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help raise $100,000 for researches about Parkinson’s disease. So far, the page with the Alpha Motor Corporation logo inside Team Fox’s fundraising page has reached $5,500.
That’s a noble goal, but it just helped to fill up a press release that would not have much to say otherwise. It also sounds like an attempt to associate Alpha Motor Corporation with a respected organization. The company still owes the public more explanations to inspire the same sort of trust Michael J. Fox Foundation has. Hopefully, we will get them at the Petersen Automotive Museum on August 24.
On the other hand, a mockup would not do much for Alpha Motor Corporation’s credibility. The press release still has no executive in charge of the company speaking on its behalf. People still do not know how or where it plans to produce this electric pickup truck by the end of 2023 or what the “proprietary modular technology” is about.
What the company was quick to disclose is that customers interested in making a reservation can go to its website. The page to which the link directs allows future clients to pre-order not only the Wolf but five other Alpha Motor Corporation vehicles, of which we only have pleasant CGI and technical specs without more substance.
Alpha Motor Corporation also said it joined the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help raise $100,000 for researches about Parkinson’s disease. So far, the page with the Alpha Motor Corporation logo inside Team Fox’s fundraising page has reached $5,500.
That’s a noble goal, but it just helped to fill up a press release that would not have much to say otherwise. It also sounds like an attempt to associate Alpha Motor Corporation with a respected organization. The company still owes the public more explanations to inspire the same sort of trust Michael J. Fox Foundation has. Hopefully, we will get them at the Petersen Automotive Museum on August 24.