Porsche 911 Drags Hellcat, BMW X3 and 340i, Teaches All of Them a Quick Lesson

If you are one of those folks (like for many of us, this is a major guilty pleasure), who cannot get enough of Porsche’s iconic 911 even though it has been around for so long, this video embedded below is for you. After all, it’s about a “tame” car taking back everyone else to (racing) school.
The main object of adoration for decades across the Porsche lineup, its fabled 911 series, is a true chameleon. Every iteration has been derived into more variants than we can remember – especially the newer ones. Of course, this is to allow for a variety of uses, from Monte Carlo apparitions to treacherous mountain carving and fast motorsport action.
Naturally, since quarter-mile drag racing is a big part of America’s motorsport soul, it’s not surprising to see Porsche 911s ducking it out across the sticky field. What is unexpected is for owners to arrive at the party with anything less than a 911 Turbo S. Yet here it is, a Porsche Carrera lining up with one of America’s usual suspects (Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat), as well as a couple of Bavarian foes.
The first skirmish is clearly of the America vs. Import variety as the blue Hellcat decides to fight off its Euro opponent without mercy. Well, Mopar aficionados should better look away since this did not go down as planned. Instead, the 911 owner clearly knew what he/she was doing, given the equally flawless start.
First race, first victory. With an ET of 10.95s at 129 mph/208 kph against Dodge’s 11.29s at 128 mph/206 kph. The second brawl comes from the 0:30 mark, and we can assign it a category yet again: Sports Car vs. SUV. Tradition is upheld this time around, and the 911 thrashes its X3 rival’s time with a 10.85s to 13.13s pass.
Last but not least, from the 0:55 mark comes a BMW 340i (according to the description from Drag Racing and Car Stuff) to try and reinstate Bavaria’s tarnished reputation. It was to no avail, though, as the 911 remained consistent and secured a third victory for team Carrera: an indigo 10.85s result against a mere 12.5s run. All is well in Porsche heaven...
Naturally, since quarter-mile drag racing is a big part of America’s motorsport soul, it’s not surprising to see Porsche 911s ducking it out across the sticky field. What is unexpected is for owners to arrive at the party with anything less than a 911 Turbo S. Yet here it is, a Porsche Carrera lining up with one of America’s usual suspects (Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat), as well as a couple of Bavarian foes.
The first skirmish is clearly of the America vs. Import variety as the blue Hellcat decides to fight off its Euro opponent without mercy. Well, Mopar aficionados should better look away since this did not go down as planned. Instead, the 911 owner clearly knew what he/she was doing, given the equally flawless start.
First race, first victory. With an ET of 10.95s at 129 mph/208 kph against Dodge’s 11.29s at 128 mph/206 kph. The second brawl comes from the 0:30 mark, and we can assign it a category yet again: Sports Car vs. SUV. Tradition is upheld this time around, and the 911 thrashes its X3 rival’s time with a 10.85s to 13.13s pass.
Last but not least, from the 0:55 mark comes a BMW 340i (according to the description from Drag Racing and Car Stuff) to try and reinstate Bavaria’s tarnished reputation. It was to no avail, though, as the 911 remained consistent and secured a third victory for team Carrera: an indigo 10.85s result against a mere 12.5s run. All is well in Porsche heaven...