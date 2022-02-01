1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Flexes 15 Years of Dust, Sitting in Dry Storage

Barn find cars are the best cars, not only because they’re saved after spending years away from humanity but also because they sometimes come in a surprising shape given the long time off the road.
And this 1972 Chevelle that we have here is one of the models that still seem to check many of the essential boxes either for a full restoration or for a restomod project.
It’s all thanks to the way it’s been stored. The Chevelle was parked back in 2007 in a dry garage, and photos published by eBay seller jpworldwide252 come as the living proof in this regard.
In fact, the whole car seems to be living proof it’s been stored properly, as the Chevelle comes with little rust – the floors and the trunk, however, seem solid, and this confirms the vehicle wasn’t forced to cope with high humidity.
Despite wearing the SS tags, this 1972 Chevelle is actually a clone, as it was simply born as a Malibu with no Super Sport package. Unfortunately, very little information has been shared on the engine under the hood, and while we do know it’s a V8 that’s no longer running, we have no clue if this is the original unit or not.
On the other hand, the good news is the Chevelle is still complete. In other words, no big parts are missing, so a full restoration is totally doable. At least at first glance, that is, but potential buyers are still strongly recommended to pay a visit to New Bern, North Carolina, and see the car in person.
As for the price of this Chevelle, this is up to the WWW to decide. Listed for auction on eBay, the Chevelle has already caught the attention of many Chevy fans out there, with the top offer at the time of writing getting close to $12,000.
However, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, and the seller hasn’t shared any information on its value.
It’s all thanks to the way it’s been stored. The Chevelle was parked back in 2007 in a dry garage, and photos published by eBay seller jpworldwide252 come as the living proof in this regard.
In fact, the whole car seems to be living proof it’s been stored properly, as the Chevelle comes with little rust – the floors and the trunk, however, seem solid, and this confirms the vehicle wasn’t forced to cope with high humidity.
Despite wearing the SS tags, this 1972 Chevelle is actually a clone, as it was simply born as a Malibu with no Super Sport package. Unfortunately, very little information has been shared on the engine under the hood, and while we do know it’s a V8 that’s no longer running, we have no clue if this is the original unit or not.
On the other hand, the good news is the Chevelle is still complete. In other words, no big parts are missing, so a full restoration is totally doable. At least at first glance, that is, but potential buyers are still strongly recommended to pay a visit to New Bern, North Carolina, and see the car in person.
As for the price of this Chevelle, this is up to the WWW to decide. Listed for auction on eBay, the Chevelle has already caught the attention of many Chevy fans out there, with the top offer at the time of writing getting close to $12,000.
However, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, and the seller hasn’t shared any information on its value.