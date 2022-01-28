Unrestored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle an All-Original Project Car Missing the Best Part

A 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that has never been restored is now listed online for auction, hoping that someone out there would agree with the hefty price and therefore give it a full refresh.
This Chevelle is a project car in all regards, and while the photos seem to suggest a rather challenging condition, with occasional rust here and there, eBay seller koservic_0 says the vehicle is overall pretty solid.
The frame is in good shape, the rockers and the floor pans don’t exhibit too much rust, so in theory, bringing this Chevelle back to a more decent condition shouldn’t be too difficult, at least from a metalwork perspective.
The seller claims it’s all original, but of course, this is something that you should thoroughly check in person, especially because the listing doesn’t include too many tidbits.
There’s no word on the engine under the hood, but on the other hand, the photos seem to suggest the original V8 is no longer there.
The 1970 Chevelle was available as standard with a 250 (4.0-liter) V8 rated at 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was a 307 (5.0-liter) producing 200 horsepower. The more powerful options included two 350 (5.7-liter) engines with 250 and 300 horsepower, while the top-of-the-range choice was a 402 (6.5-liter) with 375 horsepower.
Without a doubt, this Chevelle is worth a full restoration, but the most important thing at the end of the day is the selling price. If the original engine is indeed missing, then asking $24,000 for this Chevelle is without a doubt incredibly optimistic, and it’s probably the main reason nobody has joined the bidding so far.
On the other hand, if the original V8 is still around, then this Chevelle could end up being worth a small fortune, so with a little luck, the car might eventually receive a second chance to return to the road.
The frame is in good shape, the rockers and the floor pans don’t exhibit too much rust, so in theory, bringing this Chevelle back to a more decent condition shouldn’t be too difficult, at least from a metalwork perspective.
The seller claims it’s all original, but of course, this is something that you should thoroughly check in person, especially because the listing doesn’t include too many tidbits.
There’s no word on the engine under the hood, but on the other hand, the photos seem to suggest the original V8 is no longer there.
The 1970 Chevelle was available as standard with a 250 (4.0-liter) V8 rated at 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was a 307 (5.0-liter) producing 200 horsepower. The more powerful options included two 350 (5.7-liter) engines with 250 and 300 horsepower, while the top-of-the-range choice was a 402 (6.5-liter) with 375 horsepower.
Without a doubt, this Chevelle is worth a full restoration, but the most important thing at the end of the day is the selling price. If the original engine is indeed missing, then asking $24,000 for this Chevelle is without a doubt incredibly optimistic, and it’s probably the main reason nobody has joined the bidding so far.
On the other hand, if the original V8 is still around, then this Chevelle could end up being worth a small fortune, so with a little luck, the car might eventually receive a second chance to return to the road.