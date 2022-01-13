1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Owned by a Woman for 45 Years Found in a Trailer Park

If you’re in the market looking for a Chevelle SS to restore, there’s absolutely no doubt the 1970 model we have here is definitely worth checking out.
However, we can’t help but ruin the fun from the very beginning and warn any interested customer this Chevelle SS comes with both pros and cons.
And let’s start with the biggest con. The car no longer features the original Cortez Silver finish, as it received a repaint at some point during the ‘80s. As you can figure out with a quick look at the photos in the gallery, even this repaint is now showing its age, so the car will need another respray once it finds another owner.
The vehicle has been sitting for over 20 years, and this means you should expect the typical rust, especially on the floors (though the owner says they’re very solid) and in the trunk. According to eBay seller restify007, it has been found in a trailer park where the previous female owner parked it many years ago.
The Chevrolet spent over 45 years with the said owner, and at one point in 1994, the engine was rebuilt as part of a quick restoration of the car. However, the V8 is no longer running, so whoever buys the car will have to take care of towing as well.
Judging exclusively from the photos included in the listing, this Chevelle SS totally looks restorable, but of course, any potential buyer should just go check the car in person before committing to a purchase.
The battle to take this Chevelle SS home, however, is kind of fierce, as the auction has already received over 20 bids in a couple of days online. The top offer at the time of writing is $15,600, with less than 5 days left until the auction comes to an end.
