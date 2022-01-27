1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Is an Unrestored Time Capsule Found in Long-Term Shortage

1966 was the first year when the Chevelle SS 396 was sold as separate series, with Chevrolet then changing its mind and reverting the decision in 1969.
The lineup was originally offered with three different engine configurations, all based on the same 396 (6.5-liter). The standard unit was available with 325 horsepower, while the optional choices developed either 360 or 375 horsepower.
Someone on eBay says they can provide you with an original look at the 1966 Chevelle SS 396, pretty much because they have a model that comes with nearly everything in the factory configuration.
This SS 396 is, therefore, a nearly all-original survivor – the paint is apparently the only thing that has been refreshed throughout all these years.
The interior is all original, while the engine under the hood is the matching-numbers unit that was installed by the GM brand when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines. This Chevelle comes with the 325-horsepower unit, and despite a knock, the engine runs and drives nicely.
eBay seller mtti1047 says the car was recently pulled from long-term storage, so it obviously needs some fixes here and there, including some metalwork. The underside, however, is rust-free, and this is pretty much a sign the Chevelle has been parked in the proper conditions throughout all these years.
Equipped with bucket seats, a clock, gauges, and so much more, the car has already received a series of improvements, including a rebuilt carburetor.
Additional TLC is still required if what you’re looking for is an SS 396 in mint condition, and without a doubt, this is the right way to go for such a time capsule anyway.
Unsurprisingly, the car has already caught the attention of so many people online, with the auction receiving more than 60 bids since it went live earlier this week. At the time of writing, the top offer is $34,000, with only a few hours until the bidding comes to an end.
Someone on eBay says they can provide you with an original look at the 1966 Chevelle SS 396, pretty much because they have a model that comes with nearly everything in the factory configuration.
This SS 396 is, therefore, a nearly all-original survivor – the paint is apparently the only thing that has been refreshed throughout all these years.
The interior is all original, while the engine under the hood is the matching-numbers unit that was installed by the GM brand when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines. This Chevelle comes with the 325-horsepower unit, and despite a knock, the engine runs and drives nicely.
eBay seller mtti1047 says the car was recently pulled from long-term storage, so it obviously needs some fixes here and there, including some metalwork. The underside, however, is rust-free, and this is pretty much a sign the Chevelle has been parked in the proper conditions throughout all these years.
Equipped with bucket seats, a clock, gauges, and so much more, the car has already received a series of improvements, including a rebuilt carburetor.
Additional TLC is still required if what you’re looking for is an SS 396 in mint condition, and without a doubt, this is the right way to go for such a time capsule anyway.
Unsurprisingly, the car has already caught the attention of so many people online, with the auction receiving more than 60 bids since it went live earlier this week. At the time of writing, the top offer is $34,000, with only a few hours until the bidding comes to an end.