1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Bought From an Estate Flexes Big-Block Muscle, Pretty Rusty

Back in 1966, Chevrolet decided to make the Chevelle SS 396 a stand-alone series, pretty much because it wanted to make it clear this model was a different kind of monster in its lineup.
The SS 396, therefore, came as series 138 (either 13817 or 13867, depending on the configuration) with three performance versions available at first: 325 horsepower (this was the standard offering on the SS 396), 360 horsepower, and 375 horsepower.
The GM brand eventually changed its mind in 1969 when it decided to once again include the Chevelle SS into the rest of the lineup and make it just an optional package for customers.
The Chevelle SS 396 that you’re looking at here is a true 138 model, though right now, the big-block muscle under the hood could come with some bad news. eBay seller autotruckrv says this may not be a matching-numbers unit, but no further information on this front has been offered.
The engine, however, turns over, and it comes with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor. It’s now paired with a 350 automatic transmission that was installed by a previous owner at one point during the car’s life.
In storage for several years, the Chevelle SS 396 was purchased from an estate, the seller claims, and it obviously comes with rust in the typical places. For example, the floors look like they require plenty of metalwork, so you should be ready for some serious patching.
The car rolls and steers just fine, but of course, it requires a full restoration, with the engine most likely needing a rebuilt as well. The odometer indicates a little over 71,500 miles (115,000 km), but we don’t know if they’re original or not.
At the end of the day, this Chevelle SS 396 looks like a rare true 138 that totally deserves to get back on the road, though given all the problems, this is only possible at the right price. The bidding already surpassed the $6,000 milestone, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
