Race Red 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Is Ready to Be a “Road Runner” Once More

Mecum Auction is just kicking off the 34th Original Spring Classic Indy event (May 14th through 22nd) held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the pre-bidding process. So, there’s still a little bit of time to make up your mind if this 2013 Ford Mustang is the right kind of Boxx 302 for you or not.
Originally created for the Trans Am racing series back in 1969-1970, the Mustang Boss 302 was also Ford’s way of kicking off the war against General Motors’ Chevy Camaro in style. It became a high-valued collectible alongside its more powerful Boss 429 sibling, so the Blue Oval naturally revived the nameplate for another limited edition during the 2021 and 2013 model years.
And, in keeping with the modern Coyote V8 tradition, the reinvented Boss 302 featured an enhanced version of the fifth-generation Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter engine that not only rose to a cool figure of 444 horsepower but was also nicknamed the “Road Runner.”
This particular example comes from the outlandish Charlie Thomas Estate Collection (which includes both classic and new Mustangs, as well as a cool variety of different other models). It is number 2,550 of just 3,526 units produced, according to the description.
While the striped Race Red attire (one of just 540) might be considered something that usually works better with a different and very prancing horse, there’s no shame in using it to stand out in a crowd. After all, the 2020 C8 Corvette’s Torch Red sales are a big statement of the popularity of such hues on American sports cars.
So, the paint job will ensure the next owner will get the attention of everyone around, but the secret performance sauce comes from under the striped hood. There, a racetrack key enables all ponies to go wild and on their merry way with help from the six-speed manual transmission.
Meanwhile, this Mustang doesn’t forget about creature comforts, including the nice Recaro bucket seats with Boss 302 markings, or the powered amenities that make these modern rides so much easier to control than legendary, but very obsolete from a technological standpoint, classic ancestors.
