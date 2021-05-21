2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca Is All Sorts of Special

Ford always loved to come up with exciting versions of its most successful models. The Mustang received perhaps the most such variations, and every single one of them is special in one way or another.
As part of our Mustang Month coverage this May, we’ve gotten used to discussing the older Mustangs, the ones that set the basis for what the nameplate is today. But there are newer vehicles perhaps equally as exciting and almost unique.
The Boss 302 we have here is one of them. It’s a Laguna Seca variation that came to be in 2012 in limited numbers, as usual. Meant to bring back the vibe of the original 1969 model, the run was a limited one, and it is slowly turning into a collectible series.
Back in 2012, Ford made just 765 Boss 302 Laguna Seca models, and only 150 of them came with the Ingot Silver and red color combination. This car is one of those 150, and it has barely been used since it rolled off the lines.
The car’s 440+ hp 302ci (5.0-liter) engine is controlled by means of a 6-speed manual transmission and spins 19-inch wheels front and back, wrapped in Pirelli tires.
The Laguna Seca package means we’re dealing with a Mustang rocking things like higher spring rates, larger-diameter rear sway bar, and a Torsen differential, while the interior comes with Recaro seats up front and no seats at the rear - their place was taken by a full-width rear cross-car X-brace.
As said, this car was barely used. Not only does the odometer on the thing shows just 1,000 miles (1,610 km), but we're told none of them were done on the track.
As is, the 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca is selling this week during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis. The auction house hopes to fetch as much as $75,000 for it.
The Boss 302 we have here is one of them. It’s a Laguna Seca variation that came to be in 2012 in limited numbers, as usual. Meant to bring back the vibe of the original 1969 model, the run was a limited one, and it is slowly turning into a collectible series.
Back in 2012, Ford made just 765 Boss 302 Laguna Seca models, and only 150 of them came with the Ingot Silver and red color combination. This car is one of those 150, and it has barely been used since it rolled off the lines.
The car’s 440+ hp 302ci (5.0-liter) engine is controlled by means of a 6-speed manual transmission and spins 19-inch wheels front and back, wrapped in Pirelli tires.
The Laguna Seca package means we’re dealing with a Mustang rocking things like higher spring rates, larger-diameter rear sway bar, and a Torsen differential, while the interior comes with Recaro seats up front and no seats at the rear - their place was taken by a full-width rear cross-car X-brace.
As said, this car was barely used. Not only does the odometer on the thing shows just 1,000 miles (1,610 km), but we're told none of them were done on the track.
As is, the 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca is selling this week during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis. The auction house hopes to fetch as much as $75,000 for it.