1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Parked for 35 Years Is All Original, Unrestored

When it comes to high-performance, race-ready classic Ford Mustangs, it's the Shelby GT350 that gets most of the attention. But the Boss 302 and 429 are just as important for the nameplate's racing history. While the former was created to homologate the Mustang for Trans Am racing, the latter was designed to homologate the big Boss 429 engine for NASCAR use. 13 photos



A quick look at the car reveals why this Boss 302 is a true survivor. Unrestored and unmolested, it shows very little rust for its age. Sure, the Medium Lime paint has faded away in places, and there are few dents in the body, but it's in amazing condition compared to similarly old classics. And it hasn't been cleaned yet, so it should look much better as soon as all that storage dust is washed away.



As far as the engine compartment goes, you could get away with a thorough cleaning, especially if you want to keep the car unrestored. And I think this is the best option. Yes, concours-condition classics are nice and all, but this Boss 302 looks like it could soldier on for many years as an unrestored gem with proper care and storage.



With prices on the rise, it's probably a good investment. These cars will most likely change hands for more than $100,000 regularly a few years from now. The GT350 is the rarest of the three, with 1,935 units built in 1965 and 1966. The Boss 429 arrived in 1969, and Ford built 1,857 of them until 1970. Finally, the Boss 302 was also assembled for 1969 and 1970 only, with no less than 8,641 examples leaving the factory. Even though it's not as scarce as the Shelby GT350, the Mustang Boss 302 is becoming a rare bird, as many of them no longer have the original drivetrain.This Medium Lime pony, advertised as a 1970 Mustang by eBay seller "posi-traction," is one of those rare Boss 302 jewels that still features an all-original, numbers-matching V8 under the hood. The plain-looking lid houses a 4.9-liter engine, but it's not the mundane small-block V8 that Ford offered back in the day.This four-barrel carburetor version was originally rated at 290 horsepower and 290 pound-feet (393 Nm) of torque, figures that put it on par with the larger, 5.8-liter Windsor and above the 5.8-liter Cleveland unit.The engine still features all of its original components, including the carburetor, intake, and fuel pump, and mates to the original Toploader transmission with a Hurst shifter. And despite having been kept in a garage since 1986 (that's 35 years as of 2021), it still runs.A quick look at the car reveals why this Boss 302 is a true survivor. Unrestored and unmolested, it shows very little rust for its age. Sure, the Medium Lime paint has faded away in places, and there are few dents in the body, but it's in amazing condition compared to similarly old classics. And it hasn't been cleaned yet, so it should look much better as soon as all that storage dust is washed away.The interior is also in surprisingly good condition. It needs a thorough cleaning and some repairs to the driver's seat, but there are no major issues to report. Being a Boss 302 means there aren't many comfort features to talk about, but the car is fitted with an AM radio and a column-mounted tachometer.As far as the engine compartment goes, you could get away with a thorough cleaning, especially if you want to keep the car unrestored. And I think this is the best option. Yes, concours-condition classics are nice and all, but this Boss 302 looks like it could soldier on for many years as an unrestored gem with proper care and storage.If this is a Mustang you'd like to take care of and drive, bidding is $40,700 with a little more than four days to go. But the reserve hasn't been met, so expect it to go for more than that. Well-maintained examples tend to fetch in excess of $60,000 at public auctions, and I've seen quite a few of them do just that in 2021.With prices on the rise, it's probably a good investment. These cars will most likely change hands for more than $100,000 regularly a few years from now.

