1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Shows No Rust, Has Very Few Miles

More on this:

1 Ford Adds Amazon Alexa and OTA Software Updates to Its Vehicles This Year

2 Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons Shows Off His 775-HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake

3 Low-Mileage 2004 Ford SVT Cobra Could Be an Affordable Hero in a One-Owner Song

4 Pay $549.95, and the 2021 Ford Bronco Is Ready for Adventures in Cool R/C Form

5 1967 Ford Mustang Is Why Black Is the Perfect Color for Custom Muscle Cars