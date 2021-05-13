1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Shows No Rust, Has Very Few Miles

Shelby-branded Mustangs are nearly as old as the Ford Mustang, and the first pony car to bear the slithering serpent is the GT350. Introduced in 1965, this variant and the mighty GT500 number 13,769 examples.
Chassis number SFM6S2052 is one of those go-faster ponies, and - dare I say it - it is perfect both inside and out. Assembled in April 1966, the white-and-blue fastback was sold by Universal Motors in Akron, Ohio. Modified by the original owner for drag racing in the 1970s, the two-door coupe was refurbished in 1990 with fresh paint and a few brand-new panels.
The second owner purchased the vehicle in 1991, along with an original GT350 engine block with a production date of April 14th, 1966. Fitted to the vehicle in 2018 along with a reproduction exhaust system, the 289 HiPo V8 isn’t the only restoration work the car has received in recent years. Under the previous owner, the chassis and suspension were sandblasted, the frame was repainted, the rear end was powder coated, and the list goes on and on.
Backed up by invoices and shipping receipts from Shelby American, the period-correct Mustang further sweetens the deal with registration cards, service records, serial number letters from the Shelby American Automobile Club, judging sheets from the 2018 SAAC National Convention, a clean California title, and the owner’s manual. The 4.7-liter powerplant drives the rear wheels through a four-speed manual, and at the moment of writing, the odometer indicates 21,872 unconfirmed miles (35,200 kilometers).
Equipped with Kelsey-Hayes front disc brakes, 14-inch alloy wheels with a 10-spoke design, 6.95-14 Goodyear Blue Streak tires, racing-style lap belts, a Sport Deck rear seat, and a dashboard-mounted tachometer, this fellow has been acquired by the selling dealer in 2019 according to Bring a Trailer.
With six days of bidding left, the highest bid on this rust-free blast from the past currently at $115,000. In other words, chassis number SFM6S2052 costs a little more than a new Mustang Shelby GT500 for the 2021 model year with all the bells and whistles that you can throw at it, including the $10,000 painted racing stripes and the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Package.
