2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Spied Testing Stateside, Will Be Made in Alabama

As far as crossovers and sport utility vehicles are concerned, Toyota offers a lot of them in the United States of America. Seven, to be more precise. And not long now, the entry-level C-HR will be joined by a larger sibling.
Automotive News has received photos of a camouflaged Corolla Cross with amber turn signals, which means only one thing. Be that as it may, the all-new Corolla Cross won’t differ too much from the overseas model because the TNGA-C vehicle architecture and oily bits are shared with the C-HR.
Both measure 2,640 millimeters (103.9 inches) in terms of wheelbase, and even though the Corolla Cross is longer at 4,460 millimeters (175.6 inches) versus 4,385 millimeters (172.6 inches), the newcomer is lighter as well. Currently produced in Thailand, Taiwan, and Brazil with 1.8- and 2.0-liter engines in addition to hybrid options, the roomier brother of the C-HR will be assembled at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing for the United States market.
Abbreviated MTMUS, this assembly facility has cost $1.6 billion according to a joint statement from Mazda and Toyota. Located in Huntsville, Alabama, the factory has the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles annually. Oh, and by the way, Mazda has already confirmed two new crossovers for MTMUS.
Slotted right under the RAV4, the Corolla Cross will reportedly feature two powertrain options. A 1.8-liter motor with approximately 138 horsepower and 131 pound-feet (177 Nm) of torque should be the standard engine, and the hybrid version combines that powerplant with a synchronous electric motor and a CVT. Also worthy of note, the hybrid version’s engine is a little down on power at 97 horsepower and 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque.
In regard to pricing, the Corolla Cross for the U.S. is expected to start at $23,000 or thereabouts. The C-HR and RAV4, for reference, currently retail at $21,595 and $26,250 excluding destination charge and optional extras.
