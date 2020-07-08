1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 on Track to Sell for Over $100,000

Even if the current health crisis has put an end to in-person car auctions, at least for the remainder of the year, it hasn’t done anything to quench the thirst of car enthusiasts and collectors. And even if auction houses moved their businesses online, we see the competition between bidders is just as intense as always.
Case in point the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 featured in the gallery above. The car is for sale at the hand of Barrett-Jackson in an online sale, and with just a little over two days left in the bidding process, the tally is at $70,000, meaning there’s still enough time to go over the $100K threshold.
And there are a number of good reasons behind the high interest in this car. First, and most important, the engine. We’re talking about the 429ci (7.0-liter) V8, fully documented as NASCAR 2153 assembled in September 1969. It’s a restored piece, of course, with just 26,000 miles (41,800 km) on it since completion.
Boss 429 engines are among the most valued in the world of car collectors. They’re incredible rare, with a little over 1,300 of them made in 1969 and 1970 as a means for Ford to get homologation for the powerplant for NASCAR racing – rules required 500 road cars to be fitted with it, so the Blue Oval went a bit overboard with this one.
In this particular car the engine is tied to a 4-speed manual transmission which in turn spins a Drag Pack axle, while the entire car sits on a reworked suspension system. All of these parts are, we’re told, are correct, which means this is the best way to get your hands on a Boss 429 as close to the original as possible - except, perhaps, for the interior, which has been clearly customized beyond words.
Even if it goes over the $100K threshold, it would still not be the most expensive one sold recently. In May, a 1969 429 went for $195,000.
