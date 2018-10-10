autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Oklahoma Coachbuilder Brings Back Ford Mustang Boss 429 As Continuation Series

10 Oct 2018, 10:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Over the years, various companies and individuals transformed the original Mustang into the Boss 429 without the blessing of the Ford Motor Company. But for the first time, people who wish to make the muscle car legend their own can get the Boss 429 as a continuation car from Classic Recreations.
11 photos
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 prototype
In addition to Ford, Shelby American has given its blessing on the vehicle series, which will be revealed in the flesh on October 30th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “Equipped with an 815 horsepower 514-cubic inch stroker engine featuring a Centerforce DYAD Clutch and flywheel, updated valvetrain and cutting-edge EFI and engine management systems,” the Boss 429 is priced from $209,000.

Each vehicle starts life from a 1969 or 1970 donor, but customers car opt for a brand-new body licensed by the Ford Motor Company. Custom colors are available upon request, and from the get-go, Classic Recreations offers heritage colors such as Grabber Blue and Wimbledon White.

The 4R70W is available as a no-cost option, and as expected, the rack-and-pinion steering system benefits from hydraulic assistance. Scat Elite seats, five-point Camlock seat belts, 200-mph gauge, Lecarra aluminum steering wheel, and Old Air Products climate control are standard.

Those who would rather listen to the radio instead of the all-American V8 are offered 5-channel amplification, coaxial speakers, and a JVC stereo with a removable face. For the flip-out DVD player with satellite navigation, prepare to pony up an additional $1,000.

As for the most expensive option in the list, the right-hand-drive conversion adds $12,500 to the price of the car. As expected from the crowning achievement of the Mustang lineage, the chassis benefits from oversized sway bars, coilover suspension, slotted and cross-drilled Wilwood brake discs, and tubular sub frame connectors.

“The Boss 429 is one of the coolest and rarest Mustangs ever produced, but they have gotten so valuable that most owners won’t drive them. This offers people the chance to own an incredibly rare car that they can actually drive, and with modern chassis and engine tech these cars will actually be faster and easier to drive than the original,” said Jason Engel, owner of Classic Recreations.
Ford Mustang classic car Ford Boss 429 classic recreations
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
FORD models:
FORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactAll FORD models  
 
 