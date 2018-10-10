Porsche 911 Shooting Brake Rendered as The One Porsche Won't Build

This is an awesome time to be a Porschephile, with Zuffenhausen testing both the final special editions of the 991 generation and the 992 next-gen models. However, there's one avenue Porsche hasn't explored, at least not with the Neunelfer and we're referring to the shooting brake here.

5 photos



And since the 911 is surprisingly practical for its class, whether we're talking sportscars or supercars, the machine is already prepared for such a transformation.



Sure, purists would disagree, but the styling of the Neunelfer would also go well with the s/b theme. And to convince you of this, we've brought along a rendering that portrays such a Porscha.



This pixel play comes from digital artist



And, as those of you who are tuned into our render tales are well aware, the artist has a passion for turning go-fast machines into shooting brakes. For instance,



After all, Porsche has already brought us the Panamera Sport Turismo, so the company is no stranger to this body style, even though the Panny packs five doors, while the 911 s/b we're envisioning here would only come with three.



Oh, and before we end this piece, allow us to remind you that this is far from the first time when the world wide web Sure, the 911 has its engine at the back, which means an s/b version would never achieve the practicality of the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Then again, the greatest room limitation of its rear seats regards the head area and the roofline of a shooting brake means adults might just fit back there, at least for short trips.And since the 911 is surprisingly practical for its class, whether we're talking sportscars or supercars, the machine is already prepared for such a transformation.Sure, purists would disagree, but the styling of the Neunelfer would also go well with the s/b theme. And to convince you of this, we've brought along a rendering that portrays such a Porscha.This pixel play comes from digital artist Rain Prisk and, in our book, does a great job at showing the world just how appealing a Porsche 911 Shooting Brake would look like.And, as those of you who are tuned into our render tales are well aware, the artist has a passion for turning go-fast machines into shooting brakes. For instance, here 's a Bugatti Divo that has been given such a touch.After all, Porsche has already brought us the Panamera Sport Turismo, so the company is no stranger to this body style, even though the Panny packs five doors, while the 911 s/b we're envisioning here would only come with three.Oh, and before we end this piece, allow us to remind you that this is far from the first time when the world wide web comes up with a 991-based shooting brake pixel play.