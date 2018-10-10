autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Porsche 911 Shooting Brake Rendered as The One Porsche Won't Build

10 Oct 2018, 8:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a Porschephile, with Zuffenhausen testing both the final special editions of the 991 generation and the 992 next-gen models. However, there's one avenue Porsche hasn't explored, at least not with the Neunelfer and we're referring to the shooting brake here.
5 photos
2019 Porsche 911 Hits Nurburgring in Production Trim2019 Porsche 911 Hits Nurburgring in Production Trim2019 Porsche 911 Hits Nurburgring in Production Trim2019 Porsche 911 Hits Nurburgring in Production Trim
Sure, the 911 has its engine at the back, which means an s/b version would never achieve the practicality of the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Then again, the greatest room limitation of its rear seats regards the head area and the roofline of a shooting brake means adults might just fit back there, at least for short trips.

And since the 911 is surprisingly practical for its class, whether we're talking sportscars or supercars, the machine is already prepared for such a transformation.

Sure, purists would disagree, but the styling of the Neunelfer would also go well with the s/b theme. And to convince you of this, we've brought along a rendering that portrays such a Porscha.

This pixel play comes from digital artist Rain Prisk and, in our book, does a great job at showing the world just how appealing a Porsche 911 Shooting Brake would look like.

And, as those of you who are tuned into our render tales are well aware, the artist has a passion for turning go-fast machines into shooting brakes. For instance, here's a Bugatti Divo that has been given such a touch.

After all, Porsche has already brought us the Panamera Sport Turismo, so the company is no stranger to this body style, even though the Panny packs five doors, while the 911 s/b we're envisioning here would only come with three.

Oh, and before we end this piece, allow us to remind you that this is far from the first time when the world wide web comes up with a 991-based shooting brake pixel play.
Porsche 911 Porsche shooting brake rendering pic of the day
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE MacanPORSCHE Macan Large SUVPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactAll PORSCHE models  
 
 