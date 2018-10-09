autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

2020 Ford Bronco Could Come With 7-Speed Manual Transmission

9 Oct 2018, 16:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Following in the footsteps of the C7 Corvette, the next generation of the Bronco could become the next American vehicle to feature seven forward ratios and a three-pedal setup. Ford is believed to have signed an agreement with Getrag for a seven-speed manual.
13 photos
2020 Ford Bronco prototype2020 Ford Bronco prototype2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering
Jalopnik cites “sources” in regard to this matter, and even though the Mustang would be better off with this transmission, don’t forget what the stick shift means for the Bronco. For starters, it would convince off-road enthusiasts into buying the Ranger-based SUV over the Jeep Wrangler. And thanks to the seventh ratio, fuel economy on the highway could come as a surprise for a vehicle of this size and weight.

As for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that is supposed to be paired to this transmission, this isn't the first time we’ve heard about it. If anything, the U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor could favor the six-cylinder instead of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel that comes standard in Australia and Europe.

Turning our attention back to Jalopnik, “this new transmission is being planned for the Bronco at this time, but since the vehicle is still under development, plans for it may change as we get closer to its reveal.” The thing is, Getrag has been actively developing a pair of manual transmissions since 2015.

The six-speed manual is codenamed 6MTI550, which would serve as the successor to the 6MTI500 that Ford calls MT-82 in the Mustang. As for the seven-speed transmission, that one is referred to as 7MTI550 and MT-88.

According to the specifications sheet, the transmission weighs approximately 49 kilograms without any fluids. Maximum torque is rated at 550 Nm, translating to 406 pound-feet. The Edge ST, which features the same engine as the Bronco, churns out 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet.

After reaching out to Ford and Magna for more information on the 2020 Bronco and seven-speed transmission, both companies refused to confirm or discuss on future products. In addition to the ‘Vette, the Porsche 911 is the only other car on sale with a seven-speed manual option.
2020 Ford Bronco MT-88 Ford Bronco GETRAG Ford SUV manual transmission
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactAll FORD models  
 
 