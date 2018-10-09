2020 Ford Bronco Could Come With 7-Speed Manual Transmission

5 Ford F-250 Pickup and Tow Truck Get Caught in Strange Tug of War

After reaching out to Ford and Magna for more information on the Jalopnik cites “sources” in regard to this matter, and even though the Mustang would be better off with this transmission, don’t forget what the stick shift means for the Bronco. For starters, it would convince off-road enthusiasts into buying the Ranger-based SUV over the Jeep Wrangler. And thanks to the seventh ratio, fuel economy on the highway could come as a surprise for a vehicle of this size and weight.As for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that is supposed to be paired to this transmission, this isn't the first time we’ve heard about it. If anything, the U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor could favor the six-cylinder instead of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel that comes standard in Australia and Europe.Turning our attention back to Jalopnik , “this new transmission is being planned for the Bronco at this time, but since the vehicle is still under development, plans for it may change as we get closer to its reveal.” The thing is, Getrag has been actively developing a pair of manual transmissions since 2015.The six-speed manual is codenamed 6MTI550, which would serve as the successor to the 6MTI500 that Ford calls MT-82 in the Mustang. As for the seven-speed transmission, that one is referred to as 7MTI550 and MT-88.According to the specifications sheet, the transmission weighs approximately 49 kilograms without any fluids. Maximum torque is rated at 550 Nm, translating to 406 pound-feet. The Edge ST, which features the same engine as the Bronco, churns out 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet.After reaching out to Ford and Magna for more information on the 2020 Bronco and seven-speed transmission, both companies refused to confirm or discuss on future products. In addition to the ‘Vette, the Porsche 911 is the only other car on sale with a seven-speed manual option.