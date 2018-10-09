1,200 HP Electric Audi RS3 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Reverse, Sets Record

Electric car aficionados around the world have a new reason to jump for joy. Scrap that, they have multiple reasons to get excited and it all comes thanks to an Audi RS3 that has been converted to sip on electron juice, with the machine now delivering no less than 1,200 horsepower.

We've previously discussed the Schaeffler 4ePerformance, the transformed RS3 that isn't street-legal. Heck, last time we talked about the monster, the thing smoked a trio of supercars, namely an R8 Spyder V10, a Lamborghini Huracan Performante and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.Well, it seems the four-figure machine wasn't satisfied with drag racing the 700 horsepower Porsche the normal way, so it asked for another run.This time around, the Audi RS3 went at it... backward - as you know, the high-rpm nature of electric motors means these don't need to rely on multiple gear ratios to get the sprinting job done, so the unleashed prototype that is the Schaeffler 4ePerformance didn't have too much trouble going for a run in reverse.As for the Porsche , this raced the Audi the old-fashioned way, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.And since the electric RS3 started doing things in reverse, it took things one step further, setting a world record - the toy managed to hit no less than 210 km/h (make that 130 mph).Formula E star Daniel Abt was the one behind the wheel, but despite his skills, things didn't go completely smooth.As anybody who has driven a car backward know, the slightest steering input can cause a serious imbalance, with the 1,200 hp monster spinning during one of his speeding attempts. The tire smoke is on the house.And we're pretty sure the adventures of the electric velocity tool won't stop at this world record.