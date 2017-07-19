2020 Ford Bronco To Get 325 HP 2.7L EcoBoost V6 According To Report

The Ford Motor Company is a year away from putting the 2019 Ranger into production at its Michigan Assembly Plant. After the mid-size pickup, the 2020 Bronco
will follow with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 power and Troller T4-inspired looks, apparently.
14 photos Gear Patrol
had a talk with an engineer close to the Bronco development team, claiming that the engine in the Fusion Sport is a befitting choice for the mid-size sport utility vehicle. From the intimate details shared by the engineer, one highlight is that Ford is using the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited as the benchmark vehicle. Except for rock crawling, the Blue Oval wants the all-new Bronco to be able to hold its own when the going gets rough.
The reason why rock crawling isn’t a priority for Ford
stems from the aluminum-intensive platform of the Bronco, a body-on-frame architecture derived from the Ranger. Despite this limitation, the source assured Gear Patrol that the newcomer would meet water wading depth requirements of 500 millimeters (19.7 inches). Enthusiasts expecting a Raptor-ified Bronco shouldn’t jump for joy for such a model is “not even in the works yet.”
One detail that might seem a bit deviant for a vehicle of this type is the possibility of “a hybrid version.”
We all know the F-150 will rock down this route in a few years’ time, but such a powertrain doesn't make sense in the case of an adventure- and lifestyle-oriented vehicle the Bronco intends to be. I’d be mightily happy if the Ford Motor Company would prove me wrong.
At the present moment, the unnamed Ford engineer claims the Bronco is in the third design phase. “If you’re familiar with the Troller
(pictured), out of Brazil, that’s the basic concept, but it’ll look like a four-door version of that.”
The automaker apparently doesn’t have plans on offering a two-door model because “there’s just no market for it.”
Reading between the lines, competition from Jeep is stiff, and Ford is playing it safe.
In a bid to steal some customers away from Jeep's Wrangler
, the Bronco is expected to gain a removable modular roof. The setup, apparently, consists of three separate sections. Allegedly, only the top sections are removable.
Editor's note:
Brazil-spec Troller T4 pictured.