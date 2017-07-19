autoevolution

2020 Ford Bronco To Get 325 HP 2.7L EcoBoost V6 According To Report

19 Jul 2017, 7:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
The Ford Motor Company is a year away from putting the 2019 Ranger into production at its Michigan Assembly Plant. After the mid-size pickup, the 2020 Bronco will follow with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 power and Troller T4-inspired looks, apparently.
14 photos
Troller T4Troller T4Troller T42020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering
Gear Patrol had a talk with an engineer close to the Bronco development team, claiming that the engine in the Fusion Sport is a befitting choice for the mid-size sport utility vehicle. From the intimate details shared by the engineer, one highlight is that Ford is using the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited as the benchmark vehicle. Except for rock crawling, the Blue Oval wants the all-new Bronco to be able to hold its own when the going gets rough.

The reason why rock crawling isn’t a priority for Ford stems from the aluminum-intensive platform of the Bronco, a body-on-frame architecture derived from the Ranger. Despite this limitation, the source assured Gear Patrol that the newcomer would meet water wading depth requirements of 500 millimeters (19.7 inches). Enthusiasts expecting a Raptor-ified Bronco shouldn’t jump for joy for such a model is “not even in the works yet.”

One detail that might seem a bit deviant for a vehicle of this type is the possibility ofa hybrid version.” We all know the F-150 will rock down this route in a few years’ time, but such a powertrain doesn't make sense in the case of an adventure- and lifestyle-oriented vehicle the Bronco intends to be. I’d be mightily happy if the Ford Motor Company would prove me wrong.

At the present moment, the unnamed Ford engineer claims the Bronco is in the third design phase. “If you’re familiar with the Troller (pictured), out of Brazil, that’s the basic concept, but it’ll look like a four-door version of that.” The automaker apparently doesn’t have plans on offering a two-door model because “there’s just no market for it.” Reading between the lines, competition from Jeep is stiff, and Ford is playing it safe.

In a bid to steal some customers away from Jeep's Wrangler, the Bronco is expected to gain a removable modular roof. The setup, apparently, consists of three separate sections. Allegedly, only the top sections are removable.

Editor's note:

Brazil-spec Troller T4 pictured.
2020 Ford Bronco EcoBoost Ford Bronco V6 Ford SUV rumors
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance