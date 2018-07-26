autoevolution
 

Ford Teases Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid Future SUV Lineup

Even though the Mach 1 is electric and the Bronco is a no-holds-barred sport utility vehicle designed to take on the Jeep Wrangler, the Ford Motor Company bets it all on hybridization options for its upcoming utility vehicles. As you can tell from the featured slide, many such vehicles are in the pipeline with varying degrees of electrification, including plug-in hybrid powertrain options.
Ford “readies the industry’s freshest lineup by 2020,” and by that year, four new nameplates will be introduced. The Ranger-based Bronco is one of them, as is the “yet-to-be-named rugged small utility vehicle” that looks as if the Bronco took a liking to the EcoSport. Regarding the name of the young’un, chances are the Maverick trademark published by the USPTO on April 17th will appear on the tailgate of the newcomer.

The slide showcasing the hybrids and plug-in hybrids among the sport utility vehicle lineup is chock-full of covered SUVs as large as the Explorer. Further down the spectrum, you’ll notice the Bronco, Escape, baby Bronco, and a silhouette that we can’t put the finger on what it is.

The Explorer and Escape will be available with hybrid powertrain options, and yes, both models are all new from the ground up. The Escape will go official for the 2020 model year on the C2 platform of the Focus, whereas the Explorer will transition to the CD6 in rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors.

Other newities the Ford Motor Company will reveal in the following period include the Shelby GT500, which will take the Mustang past the 700-horsepower threshold thanks to a supercharged, cross-plane engine related to the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 we know and love from the Shelby GT350.

The Focus Active, which will be imported from China, will hit U.S. showrooms sometime next year as a replacement to the Focus lineup we have at the present moment. The Fusion, meanwhile, will be phased out in a matter of years to make room for a Fusion-based wagon. Last, but certainly not least, there’s a hybridized Mustang and a hybrid F-150 in the offing, with both of them promising an interesting blend of performance and efficiency.
