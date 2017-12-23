autoevolution
 

This Is The Welding Line Where The U.S.-spec 2019 Ford Ranger Will Be Made

23 Dec 2017, 17:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Miss the Ranger? The Ford Motor Company is bringing it back to North America for the 2019 model year, and as the Blue Oval previously confirmed, it will be made in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant. And what you see in the following video is the welding line where the all-new Ranger will be assembled, including the no-nonsense Ranger Raptor off-road sports truck.
86 photos
Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)2019 Ford Ranger official announcement2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger FX4 prototype2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine2019 Ford Ranger Raptor with 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engineFord Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)Ford Ranger (T6 platform model)
Wayne is the place where the body-on-frame Bronco will also be made, following an investment of $850 million in the facility. Production of the Ranger, meanwhile, is confirmed to start in late 2018, with the first pickups expected to arrive in dealership showrooms by the end of the year.

The industrial robots on the Ranger’s welding line are developed by FANUC, an automation products and services company that’s regarded as the best in the world in terms of industrial robots. As for how the U.S.-spec Ranger will differ from the one on sale right now in other countries, Ford will definitely modify the mid-size pickup’s chassis. A stronger frame is utmost important if the Ranger wants to comply with the safety protocol enforced in North America, which recently saw the Dodge Viper go the way of the dodo.

Based on spy photos of pre-production models, the real deal will be a mix of the F-150’s design and the proportions of the T6 Ranger. Think Chevrolet Colorado-sized, which is perfectly-sized even for the most urban of areas. Towing and payload capacities should also be comparable to the Colorado, although the European version of the Ranger is of better reference.  

When specified with the 3.2-liter TDCi inline-five with 200 metric horsepower and 4x4, the European Ranger’s maximum towable mass is rated at 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds). As for payload, the most capable variant available is the 2.2-liter TDCi 160 PS 4x4, boasting 1,269 kilograms (2,798 pounds).

It remains to be seen if the U.S.-spec Ranger will be offered with a diesel option, which would make sense considering the optional Duramax of the Colorado and Power Stroke V6 of the F-150. As for the dune-bashing Raptor, the most likely powerplant to expect is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

2019 Ford Ranger Michigan Assembly Plant Ford Ranger production Ford pickup truck 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  