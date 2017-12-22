2019 Ford Focus (Mk4) To Debut In First Half Of 2018

With the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
scheduled to open its doors to the media and public at the beginning of March, it’s not too hard to estimate when the camouflage will be taken off. The first half of next year will see Ford of Britain launch “half a dozen” vehicles, including the EcoSport crossover, Transit Custom, facelifted Mustang, Fiesta Active, plus the ST.
As you can tell from the first teaser of the Focus Mk4
, the all-new model features lots of Fiesta-inspired exterior styling, especially at the front. Looking at the profile, it’s easy to notice the wheelbase is longer and the overhangs are shorter than before, which means that maneuvering will be easier and handling will be improved over the current-gen Ford Focus.
Already spied as a hatchback, sedan, and station wagon
, the Focus Mk4 is wrapped in camouflage that reads #TimeToFocus. Whatever the Ford Motor Company may be referring by that, there’s no mistaking that production of the U.S.-spec Focus sedan will be refocused (pun intended) to China.
Euro-spec models, including the hatchback and RS, will continue to be manufactured in Cologne, Germany
, where Ford of Europe has invested 600 million euros in preparation for the fourth-generation Focus.
Just like the Fiesta Mk8, the all-new Focus will be available in a handful of trim levels, including the luxed-up Vignale, sporty ST-Line, and crossover-wannabe Active. The RS
, meanwhile, will go official towards the end of the decade with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and AWD
system.
The SYNC 3 infotainment system will be mounted at the top of the dashboard, and for the tech-savvy among us, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
will be featured. Spy photos of the interior also confirm more premium design and materials, which should bring the Focus closer to the undisputed leader of the compact hatchback segment in Europe: the Volkswagen Golf.