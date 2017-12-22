autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Focus (Mk4) To Debut In First Half Of 2018

22 Dec 2017, 16:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As an attachment to a Christmas greeting, Ford of Britain started teasing the Focus Mk4. The camouflaged prototype wears German plates and comes in five-door hatchback form, and according to the greeting, we’ll see the newcomer go official sometime between March and June 2018.
41 photos
2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spied2019 Ford Focus spiedSpyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus Wagon (Mk IV)Ford Focus Wagon (MK III Facelift)Ford Focus Wagon (MK III Facelift)Ford Focus Wagon (MK III Facelift)Spyshots: 2019 Ford Focus interior2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup
With the 2018 Geneva Motor Show scheduled to open its doors to the media and public at the beginning of March, it’s not too hard to estimate when the camouflage will be taken off. The first half of next year will see Ford of Britain launch “half a dozen” vehicles, including the EcoSport crossover, Transit Custom, facelifted Mustang, Fiesta Active, plus the ST.

As you can tell from the first teaser of the Focus Mk4, the all-new model features lots of Fiesta-inspired exterior styling, especially at the front. Looking at the profile, it’s easy to notice the wheelbase is longer and the overhangs are shorter than before, which means that maneuvering will be easier and handling will be improved over the current-gen Ford Focus.

Already spied as a hatchback, sedan, and station wagon, the Focus Mk4 is wrapped in camouflage that reads #TimeToFocus. Whatever the Ford Motor Company may be referring by that, there’s no mistaking that production of the U.S.-spec Focus sedan will be refocused (pun intended) to China.

Euro-spec models, including the hatchback and RS, will continue to be manufactured in Cologne, Germany, where Ford of Europe has invested 600 million euros in preparation for the fourth-generation Focus.

Just like the Fiesta Mk8, the all-new Focus will be available in a handful of trim levels, including the luxed-up Vignale, sporty ST-Line, and crossover-wannabe Active. The RS, meanwhile, will go official towards the end of the decade with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and AWD system.

The SYNC 3 infotainment system will be mounted at the top of the dashboard, and for the tech-savvy among us, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be featured. Spy photos of the interior also confirm more premium design and materials, which should bring the Focus closer to the undisputed leader of the compact hatchback segment in Europe: the Volkswagen Golf.
2019 ford focus 2018 Geneva Motor Show Ford Focus Mk4 hatchback Ford Focus teaser Ford
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  