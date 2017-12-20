Christmas Special: Ford Focus RS Red Edition Is Santa’s Weekend Warrior

autoevolution
 

Production of the Focus Mk3 for is nearing its end, with the fourth-generation model confirmed to go official in 2018. When the current model meets its maker, it’s game over for the Focus RS too, which is why the Ford is preparing to say goodbye to the all-wheel-drive hot hatchback.
Unveiled two years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, the Focus RS embraces the Christmas spirit with a special edition in the United Kingdom. Baptized Red Edition, the EcoBoost-powered hooligan comes as standard with Race Red exterior paint, contrasting black roof, side mirrors, and spoiler, as well as the all-important Quaife limited-slip diff.

Ford’s British division has 300 examples to offer, priced at 36,295 of Her Majesty’s pounds sterling, with production confirmed to start in February of 2018. “As RS production nears its end, we wanted to celebrate with a limited run of cars for those who want to stand out as an RS fan,” said Andy Barratt, managing director and chairman at Ford of Britain.

The Quaife up front is a mechanical differential, and its purpose is to limit the torque delivered to whichever wheel has reduced traction on the road’s surface. This type of differential also redistributes torque to the wheel with more traction, thus counteracting the other wheel’s wheelspin.

For the sportiest drivers among us, the performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system splits the torque front-to-rear by monitoring inputs from the sensors at a rate of 100 times per second. In the most extreme of driving scenarios, the rear axle can handle up to 70 percent of the engine’s grunt.

Further aiding the driving dynamics of the Focus RS – Red Edition included – is Dynamic Torque Vectoring. Through a set of electronically-controlled clutch packs integrated into the rear axle, the electronic brain of the system sends up to 100 percent of the available torque to either of the rear wheels in as little time as 0.06 seconds. For reference, 300 milliseconds (0.3 seconds) is considered pretty fast for a blink of the eye.
