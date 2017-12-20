Christmas Special: Ford Focus RS Red Edition Is Santa’s Weekend Warrior

More on this:

1 2018 Ford GT DTM Racecar Rendering Shows Wide Hips Don't Lie

2 Report: 2019 Ford Ranger (Probably Not) Set For 2018 Detroit Auto Show Debut

3 New Ford Fusion And Mondeo Production Won’t Move To China In 2020

4 Ford Focus RS Getting Crushed at Junk Yard Is Pure Torture

5 2019 Ford Focus Prototype Reveals Design Details: Thor's Hammer Headlights?