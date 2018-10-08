2019 Ford Transit Connect Promises Best-In-Class Fuel Economy

As Ford prepares to hybridize the Transit in Europe, the Transit Connect has been updated for the 2019 model year in the United States. The strongest point of the small van is fuel economy, rated at 26 miles per gallon on the combined cycle (24 mpg in the city and 29 mpg out on the highway).
The 2.0-liter gasoline engine, therefore, has been crowned best-in-class as far as small vans are concerned. Even better mileage is possible from the 1.5-liter EcoBlue, a four-cylinder turbo diesel coming early next year with “at least 30 mpg highway.” Both powertrain options are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and both feature Auto Start/Stop technology.
With room for five to seven people, the 2019 Transit Connect has been designed to be versatile on a daily basis. The wagon with the long-wheelbase option has more cargo volume behind the first-row seats than even the Chevrolet Tahoe. Customers who go for the short-wheelbase van are treated to a turning circle of 38.3 feet.
But what about customers who need to tow a trailer? The Passenger Wagon is expected to offer up to 2,000 pounds when paired with the trailer tow package, making it the most capable van in the segment. Pricing as of October 8th, 2018 starts at $26,845 for the XL Passenger Wagon. The XLT and Titanium hike up the price to $27,100 and $30,125, respectively.
16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers come standard, along with the rear parking camera, Ebony vinyl seats, cruise control, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. SYNC 3 is available with and without satellite navigation at $995 and $595, respectively.
For some reason or other, Ford has decided to offer 60/40 split-folding seats as an option on the Transit Connect. As standard, the second row comes with fold-flat bucket seats. For customers living in colder climates, the engine block heater is priced at $35. If you’re interested in something else in the same segment, the Ram ProMaster City is one of the alternatives, retailing at $23,995.
