1971 Ford Mustang Grande Rotting Away in a Yard, Apparently Used for Weekend Drives

While everybody obviously loved the Mach 1, the 1971 model year brought a little surprise for Mustang fans: the return of the Grande, exclusively on the hardtop version.
Once again, the Grande was supposed to provide Mustang buyers with unique features, including an electric clock, a plush interior, a vinyl roof, and a deluxe two-spoke steering wheel. All Grandes were equipped with full wheel covers and dual exterior paint stripes.
The Mustang that we have here doesn’t seem to come with all these goodies, though according to the VIN code, it was indeed born as a Grande back in 1971.
Equipped with a 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland rated at 240 horsepower, this Mustang has the same engine under the hood, and according to eBay seller ianmo-86, it still runs and drives.
Clearly, the condition of this Mustang isn’t necessarily the best, as the car looks like it’s been sitting for a while in the seller’s yard. However, according to the online auction information, it’s still used for occasional weekend drives, so in theory, it’s quite solid and ready for full restoration.
What makes it a good candidate for such a project isn’t only the matching-numbers engine but also the little rust that should be easy to deal with. The seller guarantees there are no holes, so in theory, this means there’s no need for massive patches.
While the car is being advertised as an all-original Ford Mustang, this is something that any potential buyer should just figure out with an in-person inspection. It’s not clear how many parts are missing, but at first glance, several Grande goodies are no longer there anyway.
The bidding for this Mustang started a few hours ago, and the starting price is $3,500. Nobody has joined the auction so far, but given there’s a reserve in place, there’s a chance the car wouldn’t sell cheap. It’s parked in Redford, Michigan, should anyone check it out live.
The Mustang that we have here doesn’t seem to come with all these goodies, though according to the VIN code, it was indeed born as a Grande back in 1971.
Equipped with a 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland rated at 240 horsepower, this Mustang has the same engine under the hood, and according to eBay seller ianmo-86, it still runs and drives.
Clearly, the condition of this Mustang isn’t necessarily the best, as the car looks like it’s been sitting for a while in the seller’s yard. However, according to the online auction information, it’s still used for occasional weekend drives, so in theory, it’s quite solid and ready for full restoration.
What makes it a good candidate for such a project isn’t only the matching-numbers engine but also the little rust that should be easy to deal with. The seller guarantees there are no holes, so in theory, this means there’s no need for massive patches.
While the car is being advertised as an all-original Ford Mustang, this is something that any potential buyer should just figure out with an in-person inspection. It’s not clear how many parts are missing, but at first glance, several Grande goodies are no longer there anyway.
The bidding for this Mustang started a few hours ago, and the starting price is $3,500. Nobody has joined the auction so far, but given there’s a reserve in place, there’s a chance the car wouldn’t sell cheap. It’s parked in Redford, Michigan, should anyone check it out live.