1972 Mustang Fastback Sprint Package Sitting for 2 Decades Keeps the Olympics Flame Alive

Ford found just the best way to celebrate the 1972 Summer Olympics: a special-edition Sprint package available for the Mustang, Maverick, and Pinto models.
The 1972 Mustang Sprint was released in two different packages.
First and foremost, it was the Sprint Package A, which customers could order for $156. It included the famous red-white-and-blue exterior paint, as well as special USA graphics, bright blue carpets, a special vinyl on the bucket seats, as well as other color-keyed parts, such as the front bumper and the tail panel.
This package also included special white sidewall tires, as well as the striking hood with two blue stripes.
And second, the Mustang could be ordered with Sprint Package B if the customer was willing to pay $347 more for the car. This time, what they got wasn’t only all of the above, but also a new suspension system, special tires, and Magnum 500 wheels.
The Mustang you’re looking at right here was also born with the Sprint package, but on the other hand, only a little part of this special-edition Olympics treatment can still be spotted today.
This is because the car has been sitting for no less than 20 years, with the owner explaining on eBay they wanted to restore the car, but the project was never completed. Seller angela19701965 claims the vehicle sells without an engine or transmission, so in theory, this also leaves the door open to a restomod if this is something you wouldn’t mind.
The general condition of the car isn’t exactly the best, but on the other hand, it’s not a total wreck either. It’s hard to tell from the pics how many parts are missing, so the best advice is to just go to Montana to see this Ford in person.
The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer at the time of writing is just $500. Of course, the auction went live only a few hours ago, so the price will most likely increase as we approach its end.
