Harley-Davidson Gray Is Raw Night Rod Muscle With a Spanish Twist

The Harley-Davidson family of muscle motorcycles we all know (and love) as V-Rods must certainly be the favorite one for shops outside America. Whereas in the land where Harleys are born garages like to try their hand at more complex builds, over on the Old Continent people do seem to like pumping more strength into already existing platforms.
Sure, taking a base motorcycle and modifying it might not seem as complicated as building something from scratch, but it does take a degree of talent, imagination, and skill to make such builds stand out, especially when pretty much everyone else is doing something similar.
The Spanish from FiberBull are in the habit of coming up with memorable rides. Like so many other European crews, they focus especially on V-Rods, and their finished products, few as they are, do seem to be of the memorable kind.
We’ve already seen the Bat Black and Bull Black take the center stage, and now it’s time for something named simply Gray. The thing started life as a stock Night Rod, but got beefed up into a raw-looking beast, with Spanish bobber twists.
Wrapped in generous amounts of black, and with a matt type of gray on the sculpted fuel tank and elsewhere, the single-seat bobber sports massive tires wrapped around the custom wheels, a new airbox, custom covers all around, and a modified handlebar.
The bike’s stock engine is still there, only now it breaths through a custom, SuperTrapp exhaust system – we’re not told if and how this modifies the engine’s performance.
We are not told how much the Gray cost to put together, but knowing how these things go, it probably wasn’t cheap. FiberBull does give customers the option of requesting a quote, so if you fancy this thing, you can do that here.
