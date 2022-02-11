Harley-Davidson Tempest Is a Whirlwind of Shiny Chrome

Assuming enough skill and engineering knowledge are a given, one doesn’t need more than black and chrome to transform a stock motorcycle into something that really stands out on the road. And for an Estonian Harley-Davidson shop, black and chrome seem to always be the right choice.
A while back, we started bringing under the spotlight the builds made by someone named Fredy Jaates. If you’ve been following his work, you know by now that, perhaps much more than other such specialists, Jaates has a real soft spot for the shiny, cold material.
There’s probably no better representative of that than the 2002 V-Rod we have here, one that wears so much of the stuff you’d not be judged for being afraid of freezing when touching it.
Pretty much all things you can imagine, from the mirrors rising from the handlebar to the belt guards and SuperTrapp exhaust that shoots out to the rear, come in chrome and make the entire project look like a valuable deposit of the stuff – in all, over 20 pieces of hardware fitted on this thing come in chrome.
The bike rides on (of course) chrome wheels, which are named Tempest (and we gave that name to the entire build as well) and sized 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. Supporting them are an Ohlins suspension system and a front fork that has been lowered to make the build look more aggressive.
Unlike some other Jaates projects, which also get some powertrain improvements in the form of turbo or superchargers, the one we have here still seems to boast the largely unmodified American-fitted engine.
As usual, Jaates does not say how much the build cost to put together, and given how this is an older project of the shop, we have no data on its whereabouts at the time of writing.
