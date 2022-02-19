Harley-Davidson FXDR Orange Monster Looks More Like a Sleek Insect

When the word “monster” is used in relation to, well, pretty much everything, one immediately imagines something large, aggressive, and most of the time completely dark. The exact opposite of this here custom FXDR, which looks more like a sleek insect (I know, some people think insects are monsters too).
The modified Harley-Davidson we’re looking at now is the work of a Switzerland-based garage called Bundnerbike. A crew that cuts no corners when it comes to reimagining what Harley is doing in Milwaukee, and is not afraid of using color combinations the Americans rarely think of.
In Bundnerbike speak, it’s called Orange Monster, this bike. Not something the shop seems comfortable with, as they say using this moniker for a work of art such as this, “a maybe idiosyncratic but definitely unique beauty," is "an absolute cheek.”
Poetry aside, we’re looking at an orange (on the fenders, headlight fairing, fuel tank, and chin spoiler) and black (everywhere else) FXDR, a clean build with no unnecessary adornments and a clean-shaven face, painted by the hands of another specialist called Carrosserie Ludwig.
The most visible custom bits added to the stock FXDR include everything from the custom rear, with LED lights, to the homemade fuel tank sporting a black skull right down the middle, and the leather seat capable of holding one.
The changes made to the FXDR are mostly visual, and all of the mechanical hardware used on it from the factory has been kept. There is one exception, and that is the fitting of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system instead of the stock one.
If you were waiting to get here and learn how much the Orange Monster cost to make, you’re out of luck, as Bundnerbike never says. It does give potential customers the opportunity to ask, though, and you can do that here.
