Dope Little Suzuki Vitara Is the Coolest CGI Sidekick to Slammed Widebody Tricks

The original Suzuki Vitara, while larger than the legendary Jimny, did not break the norm in terms of raw dimensions, remaining a mini-SUV. Instead, it went on to assume a wide array of nameplates.
At home in Japan, it was called the Escudo or Mazda Proceed Levante. Meanwhile, Europe and South America also saw it as the Santana 300/350, and we could go on for a while, especially as North America knew it as the Sidekick, or Geo/GMC/Chevy Tracker, or the Pontiac/Asuna Sunrunner...
Quite a lot of different nameplates for a little SUV that was many things, but not always something that one may wholeheartedly call “badass.” Well, that is about to change, if only virtually, and it is all courtesy of Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media. After playing with a U.S. truck icon the CGI expert is back into one of his usual JDM moods.
So, recently, we noticed that he did some extremely fast digital work based on a custom Mazda RX-7 that was lowered and seemed ready for a little bit of CGI drift action. But those virtual rotary-feisty builds are becoming a bit too “mundane” for our taste. Besides, there was just one POV, not enough to tickle our senses.
Alas, now his Suzuki Vitara digital project is more than making up for that, complete with quirky SUV pocket rocket looks for this first-generation Vitara. It's a model that has become a seemingly perfect Sidekick for imagined slammed widebody shenanigans, and there is also a ridiculously cute little reason for this tiny SUV display.
The author says that “for some years I wanted to own one of these little Suzuki Vitaras, and if I did, I would do something like this.” Well, that explains everything in a nutshell. Alas, there is just one unresolved mystery. What would be the perfect engine swap for this deep-dish SUV hero?
Quite a lot of different nameplates for a little SUV that was many things, but not always something that one may wholeheartedly call “badass.” Well, that is about to change, if only virtually, and it is all courtesy of Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media. After playing with a U.S. truck icon the CGI expert is back into one of his usual JDM moods.
So, recently, we noticed that he did some extremely fast digital work based on a custom Mazda RX-7 that was lowered and seemed ready for a little bit of CGI drift action. But those virtual rotary-feisty builds are becoming a bit too “mundane” for our taste. Besides, there was just one POV, not enough to tickle our senses.
Alas, now his Suzuki Vitara digital project is more than making up for that, complete with quirky SUV pocket rocket looks for this first-generation Vitara. It's a model that has become a seemingly perfect Sidekick for imagined slammed widebody shenanigans, and there is also a ridiculously cute little reason for this tiny SUV display.
The author says that “for some years I wanted to own one of these little Suzuki Vitaras, and if I did, I would do something like this.” Well, that explains everything in a nutshell. Alas, there is just one unresolved mystery. What would be the perfect engine swap for this deep-dish SUV hero?