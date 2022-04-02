1962 Chevrolet Impala SS 409 Factory Lightweight: A Fabulous Unrestored Time Capsule

The engine lineup of the Impala also witnessed the introduction of plenty of changes. The base engines continued to be the same six-cylinder and 283 (4.7-liter) V8 as in 1961, but the GM brand also introduced a new 327 (5.3-liter) small-block specifically to replace the 4-barrel version of the 283.
Furthermore, the company dropped the 348 (5.7-liter), so the Impala could now be fitted with a 409 (6.7-liter) developing either 380 horsepower thanks to a single four-barrel carburetor, or 409 horsepower when equipped with two four-barrel units.
The model year 1962, however, also brought the world a more special Impala that many people didn’t even know existed. It’s the Factory Lightweight model that was used by Chevrolet dealer John Zintsmaster in the drag racing season, and which ended up in storage for reasons that are still unclear.
Pontiac, who was already using aluminum on the front end of their cars, the new Impala adopted a similar approach. It was aluminum galore, as Chevrolet turned to this material for the hood, the front bumper, the front fenders, and so on. At the end of the day, the GM brand managed to shave some 125 pounds (that’s about 57 kilos for our European readers), and while it may not seem much, it helped improve the performance on track in a substantial manner.
The aluminum parts eventually became available for regular Impala buyers as well, but needless to say, few ended up ordering them.
Getting back to the Factory Lightweight Impala, it’s believed only 18 of them got to see the daylight, with just two still around today (though one of them is nowhere to be found, possibly as it’s hiding in a collection whose owner doesn’t like the attention of the press).
The Zintsmaster Impala didn’t complete the 1962 racing season, and it’s believed its early performance was the main reason. Driver Dave Mason wasn’t necessarily impressed with the track performance of the Impala, so the vehicle was eventually moved to storage, until decades later when it showed up for sale.
The car is in the exact same condition as in 2014, with the readings on the odo suffering no increase and still indicating 5,500 miles (8,850 km). The Impala has never been restored, so it’s unchanged from the days when it raced at the U.S. Nationals back in 1962. It even has the original racing tires, the same interior, and the original paint with just small refinements received throughout the years. But overall, everything comes in pretty good shape, as the car has obviously been stored in just the right condition since its racing days were over.
The engine under the hood is the aforementioned 409 V8, though it was obviously upgraded with dual four-barrel Carter AFB carburetors, new cylinder heads and pistons, all supposed to improve its racing appetite. The engine was rated at 425 horsepower according to that year’s standards.
This rare Impala is much more expensive than it was 8 years ago, as Ray Skillman Classic Cars expects to fetch no more, no less than $275,000 for it. Needless to say, it comes with full owner history and the entire documentation to prove it’s the real deal.
