1958 Chevrolet Impala in Storage for Over 2 Decades Still Flexes V8 Muscle Under the Hood

The Impala adventure started in 1958 when Chevrolet decided to launch this nameplate as the top version of the Bel Air.
The Impala was originally available only as a sports coupe or a convertible, with the latter becoming the most expensive car the GM brand was selling in 1958.
The example we have here doesn’t have a removable top, but it’s still a worthy example of the first Impala. It doesn’t come in a shape allowing for easy restoration, but given most of the parts are still available, it hopes somebody out there has the guts to start a full overhaul anyway.
Clearly, the car requires a ton of work in pretty much every regard, and the rust has already taken its toll in the typical places, including the floors. Patches are required, but you’d better go check out the car in person to better determine if new floors are the better way to go.
eBay seller stillplayswithtrucks41 claims the engine under the hood is a V8, but on the other hand, no further information has been offered.
The 1958 Impala could be ordered with a six-cylinder and a choice of two V8s. The base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter), whereas the engine that everybody loved was the 348 (5.7-liter), rated at 280 horsepower.
Given the overall condition of this Impala, it’s probably safe to assume the engine no longer starts, and most likely, it’s also locked up from sitting.
Obviously, the current health of the engine can substantially impact the selling price, but the owner appears to be rather optimistic about their Impala anyway. The auction posted on eBay starts at $7,500, and if someone wants to buy it right away, they only need to pay $500 more.
Unsurprisingly, no bid has been received so far, which kind of makes sense given the overall condition of this Impala and the amount of work that’d be needed to bring it back to the road.
The example we have here doesn’t have a removable top, but it’s still a worthy example of the first Impala. It doesn’t come in a shape allowing for easy restoration, but given most of the parts are still available, it hopes somebody out there has the guts to start a full overhaul anyway.
Clearly, the car requires a ton of work in pretty much every regard, and the rust has already taken its toll in the typical places, including the floors. Patches are required, but you’d better go check out the car in person to better determine if new floors are the better way to go.
eBay seller stillplayswithtrucks41 claims the engine under the hood is a V8, but on the other hand, no further information has been offered.
The 1958 Impala could be ordered with a six-cylinder and a choice of two V8s. The base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter), whereas the engine that everybody loved was the 348 (5.7-liter), rated at 280 horsepower.
Given the overall condition of this Impala, it’s probably safe to assume the engine no longer starts, and most likely, it’s also locked up from sitting.
Obviously, the current health of the engine can substantially impact the selling price, but the owner appears to be rather optimistic about their Impala anyway. The auction posted on eBay starts at $7,500, and if someone wants to buy it right away, they only need to pay $500 more.
Unsurprisingly, no bid has been received so far, which kind of makes sense given the overall condition of this Impala and the amount of work that’d be needed to bring it back to the road.