1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Fights for a Second Chance With an Unexpected Engine

Sales of the Impala skyrocketed in the early ‘60s, and in some ways, even parent company Chevrolet ended up surprised with how successful its car eventually turned out to be.
As a result, the Impala became the second most expensive Chevy in 1964, with the GM brand improving the standard equipment lineup with pretty much everything you could find on other series, such as the Bel Air and the Biscayne.
And just like before, the Impala tried to appeal to an array of customers that was as varied as possible, and this is the reason the car could be ordered with either six cylinders or V8s.
The SS remained the icing on the cake for most people, and in many ways, it continues to be a highly desirable model today even after all these years.
This is why the 1964 Impala SS that someone has recently listed for sale looks so appealing. Truth be told, it doesn’t necessarily come in the best shape, and it’s pretty clear it’d require plenty of fixes in terms of metal. While the floors aren’t flawless, it doesn’t look like the rust has managed to go through.
However, a full inspection is totally recommended, especially because it’s hard to figure out how complete the car continues to be today.
When it comes to the engine that’s supposed to put this Impala in motion, the original V8 is no longer there. However, eBay seller i_jus_mite_shoot187 is offering a 6.0-liter LS unit to the buyer, and while we’re not being told if this engine starts and runs, we should just assume it does.
The bidding for this 1964 Impala SS has started only a few hours ago, so nobody has entered the race to take it home. The digital fight begins at $4,500, with a reserve also in place. Unfortunately, the seller hasn’t shared any information on the reserve value, so we’ll just have to monitor the auction and see if this Impala ends up finding a new home.
