1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Fights for a Second Chance With an Unexpected Engine

More on this:

1 51-Year-Old Chevrolet Impala Parked for Nearly 3 Decades Is Very Original, Very Complete

2 All-Original 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is an Amazing Time Capsule, Needs Only Minor TLC

3 Too Cool to Ignore: Junkyard 1970 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Better Fate

4 Love It or Hate It: 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Little Surprise Under the Hood

5 Forgotten 1960 Chevrolet Impala Boasts a Mysterious Engine and So Much More