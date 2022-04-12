51-Year-Old Chevrolet Impala Parked for Nearly 3 Decades Is Very Original, Very Complete

1971 wasn’t exactly the best year in the history of the Impala, but on the other hand, it wasn’t the worst either. Marking the beginning of the fifth-generation Impala, the 1971 release looked rather similar to its predecessor, though it obviously came with a series of changes as well.
For example, Chevrolet introduced new safety upgrades, including a double-panel roof whose purpose was specifically to improve the rollover protection. All 1971 Impalas came with disk brakes as standard.
The example that someone has recently discovered in a barn looks very complete, therefore posing as a very solid candidate for a full restoration.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that saving this convertible is going to be an easy mission. While it certainly looks like it is, the car exhibits several signs of heavy rust, and eBay seller novasetc claims that replacing the front fenders, the lower quarters, and the trunk pan is strongly recommended.
Surprisingly, the floor pans look good, but on the other hand, the driver’s side seems to come with a small patch, presumably following some previous repairs.
The interior is more than decent, and at first glance, it looks complete. This is good news for a restoration project, but on the other hand, nobody should expect every little part to come in a tip-top shape. It’s a 51-year-old interior, after all, and signs of aging can be spotted pretty much everywhere.
This Impala was fitted from the factory with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, and while we’re not being told if it still shows any sign of life, you’d better not set any high expectations on this front. Keep in mind the car has been sitting for nearly 3 decades, so don’t be too surprised if the V8 is already locked up from sitting.
The bidding war for this pretty cool barn find is currently underway, and the good news is the car is selling at no reserve. The top offer right now is a little over $9,100, with 6 days left until the auction comes to an end.
