Too Cool to Ignore: Junkyard 1970 Chevrolet Impala Deserves a Better Fate

Getting your hands on a junkyard classic car with the sole purpose of restoring it isn’t always the best idea, especially as these vehicles typically come with many missing parts and plenty of metal issues.
This doesn’t seem to be the case with this 1970 Chevrolet Impala, as the car looks like it still ticks many of the boxes for a potential restoration candidate.
The photos pretty much tell the full story with one major exception: the engine.
Not only the unit under the hood isn’t highlighted in the images shared by eBay seller impala_club-store, but it also comes with zero details in the online listing. We do know it’s supposed to be a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, and given the Impala is labeled as “drivable,” we should just assume the engine starts and runs properly.
The rust has already invaded certain parts here and there, and at first glance, the Impala requires a new hood and the passenger fender.
But the seller claims everything else is in good condition, as both the floors and the trunk pan are still solid. This is surprising, to say the least, as these are the parts that most often fall victim to the invasion of the rust, especially after sitting for a long time under the clear sky.
More concerning is that we know nothing about how complete and original this Impala continues to be. If we are to judge based on the price exclusively, there’s a chance this 1970 Chevy has already lost its original factor, but on the other hand, the owner is the only one who can set things straight on this front.
And speaking of the price, this Impala can be yours today for just $2,500, and the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button. This means other deals might be considered as well, so make sure you reach out to them if you really want this Impala.
