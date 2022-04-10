All-Original 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is an Amazing Time Capsule, Needs Only Minor TLC

1961 was the year when the Impala lineup received the SS model, but on the other hand, it also witnessed the introduction of the bubble top design that ended up becoming a major selling point for the car.
If you too love the 1961 Impala design and are willing to pay big bucks to get your hands on an all-original model, well, search no more because this is exactly what someone in Nampa, Idaho claims they have.
Listed on eBay a few hours ago, this 1961 Chevrolet Impala is an all-original example that has been beautifully preserved throughout all these years. It continues to feature the original paint and the original interior, with no parts missing.
While the Impala has already received a few minor fixes here and there, it’s pretty clear it looks amazing, especially when taking into account its age. While eBay seller secondtono-30 hasn’t provided any information as to where it’s been stored, it’s obvious that its previous owner knew exactly what they were doing. The amount of rust is very limited, and at first glance, this Impala doesn’t require anything else than minor TLC to shine bright like a new car once again.
It's a two-owner Impala, but on the other hand, it’s been part of the same family since new. It sells with the full documentation from the moment it rolled off the assembly lines.
The odometer indicates just a little over 57,000 miles (91,700 km), and of course, they are entirely original as well.
As for the engine under the hood, the car continues to flex the original matching-numbers 283 (4.7-liter) V8 that it was fitted with from the factory. It goes without saying it still runs and starts, and despite being equipped with the base V8 engine for the model year 1961, it’s an impressive V8-powered Impala that’s ready for the road.
All of these make the Impala a rather expensive find, especially as it’s selling with a reserve. The top bid at the time of writing already exceeds $30,000, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
Listed on eBay a few hours ago, this 1961 Chevrolet Impala is an all-original example that has been beautifully preserved throughout all these years. It continues to feature the original paint and the original interior, with no parts missing.
While the Impala has already received a few minor fixes here and there, it’s pretty clear it looks amazing, especially when taking into account its age. While eBay seller secondtono-30 hasn’t provided any information as to where it’s been stored, it’s obvious that its previous owner knew exactly what they were doing. The amount of rust is very limited, and at first glance, this Impala doesn’t require anything else than minor TLC to shine bright like a new car once again.
It's a two-owner Impala, but on the other hand, it’s been part of the same family since new. It sells with the full documentation from the moment it rolled off the assembly lines.
The odometer indicates just a little over 57,000 miles (91,700 km), and of course, they are entirely original as well.
As for the engine under the hood, the car continues to flex the original matching-numbers 283 (4.7-liter) V8 that it was fitted with from the factory. It goes without saying it still runs and starts, and despite being equipped with the base V8 engine for the model year 1961, it’s an impressive V8-powered Impala that’s ready for the road.
All of these make the Impala a rather expensive find, especially as it’s selling with a reserve. The top bid at the time of writing already exceeds $30,000, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.