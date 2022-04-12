1974 Plymouth Barracuda Is Ready for Full Restoration, Bidding Started at $1

The 1974 Barracuda is, for many people out there, a dream project, but on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that finding a good car to restore is easy. And without a doubt, it’s not affordable either, as a solid Barracuda is typically a rather costly project, especially if a working engine is still in the car.
This is why this model right here rapidly caught the attention of so many netizens.
With the bidding starting at $1, this Barracuda seems to be a compelling project, though it’s not by any means easy to restore.
First and foremost, the photos pretty much reveal all the problems you would come across when exploring this Barracuda, so be ready for some serious metal issues. For example, eBay seller ettev89 confirms that almost all panels need to be replaced, but on the other hand, the doors and the hood could be retained with some fixes here and there.
The car needs new floors, quarters, and fenders, so again, this is one Barracuda that looks solid but requires plenty of work not necessarily to look new, but to get back to the road.
Born with a 318 under the hood, this Plymouth Barracuda may no longer have a working engine, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given its current condition. But of course, if you want to better figure out if the car is worth saving or not, the best way to do it is by checking out everything in person.
As said, the bidding for this 1974 Barracuda started at $1, but unsurprisingly, lots of people considered it a cheap gem and entered the race to take it home. At the time of writing, the top offer is $4,100, and given the auction is scheduled to come to an end in 3 days, there’s a chance the price will continue to go up slightly.
