Love It or Hate It: 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Little Surprise Under the Hood

When it comes to engines, the 1964 Impala could be ordered with either a six-cylinder or one of the many V8s available for this model year.
For instance, the base V8 was the already famous Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 195 horsepower, but also with the more powerful 327 (5.3-liter) small-block and 409 (6.7-liter) big-block. The top engine on full-sized Chevys in 1964 was the Turbo-Fire 409 with 425 horsepower, and just as expected, it was available on the Impala SS as well.
As far as the engine under the hood is concerned, however, this 1964 SS comes with something that some people might like, but others could consider a reason to walk away.
As a project that requires a lot of work, the car is now fitted with a 350 (5.7-liter) Vortec engine that needs rewiring. Chevrolet launched the very first 350 back in 1967 on the Camaro, but several models in its lineup ended up using it, including the Corvette and the Impala.
Obviously, given the original engine is no longer available, the only way to go for this 1964 SS is a restomod. This makes sense anyway, as other original parts are missing as well.
The car comes with new front floor pans, most likely as the original ones were invaded by rust, a new hood, new sheet metal, and many other new parts.
Bringing it back to the road, however, doesn’t necessarily seem to be mission impossible. On the other hand, this Impala SS is unlikely to sell for cheap, as eBay seller rustymetal looks pretty optimistic about the money they could fetch for this project.
The bidding is already underway, with a top offer of $1,000. However, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, and if someone wants to get their hands on the car without a digital fight, they just need to pay $11,500 for it.
As far as the engine under the hood is concerned, however, this 1964 SS comes with something that some people might like, but others could consider a reason to walk away.
As a project that requires a lot of work, the car is now fitted with a 350 (5.7-liter) Vortec engine that needs rewiring. Chevrolet launched the very first 350 back in 1967 on the Camaro, but several models in its lineup ended up using it, including the Corvette and the Impala.
Obviously, given the original engine is no longer available, the only way to go for this 1964 SS is a restomod. This makes sense anyway, as other original parts are missing as well.
The car comes with new front floor pans, most likely as the original ones were invaded by rust, a new hood, new sheet metal, and many other new parts.
Bringing it back to the road, however, doesn’t necessarily seem to be mission impossible. On the other hand, this Impala SS is unlikely to sell for cheap, as eBay seller rustymetal looks pretty optimistic about the money they could fetch for this project.
The bidding is already underway, with a top offer of $1,000. However, the reserve is yet to be unlocked, and if someone wants to get their hands on the car without a digital fight, they just need to pay $11,500 for it.